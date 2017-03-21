Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 3-21-17

Monday evening at about 7:15, a Rusk County deputy served a warrant at a residence on Railway Avenue, Weyerhaeuser. According to the police log, the deputy made contact with the female subject. After an investigation, the female subject was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail.

A female subject at about 9:20 PM Monday night, advised the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office that Brett Alexander was knocking on her windows at a residence on Willow Lane, Ladysmith, and would like him to stop. The complainant advised there is a protection order between them. After an investigation, Alexander was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail.

On Saturday, March 18, 2017, at 2:45 p.m., Barron County jail staff was advised by other inmates of an inmate in the shower attempting suicide by hanging. Jail staff immediately responded along with Gold Cross Ambulance. Jail staff arrived and medical procedures were initiated. Gold Cross Ambulance arrived and transported the subject to Mayo Clinic Health System in Barron where he was flown to Mayo in Eau Claire. On Sunday afternoon, the Sheriff Department was advised that the inmate had passed away. The inmate was identified as Loren Bronstad, 57 of Cumberland. He was in the H1 Dorm being held for a probation revocation. Initial investigation shows that Loren went into the shower and hung himself with a sheet. A suicide note was left and approximately 28 other inmates were in the cell block at the time. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department is investigating this incident and the State of Wisconsin Department of Corrections has been advised.

La Crosse (WXOW) — Xcel Energy has announced plans to add 1,550 megawatts of new wind generation in the Upper Midwest region, a move that will provide long term savings to customers and help the company approach 63 percent carbon-free energy by 2030.

For the past 12 years, Xcel has been the leading wind provider in the United States. With the addition of seven new wind farms in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Iowa, Xcel plans to increase its wind energy fleet by 60 percent.

The projects represent more than $2.5 billion in capital investments and Xcel estimates the wind projects will save more than $4 billion in fuel and other costs over the life of the project.

“Everywhere they’re located they will provide local benefits, Laura McCarten, Regional Vice President of Xcel Energy, said. “From construction jobs, to the ongoing permanent jobs, to property tax to payments made to landowners. It really is a good benefit to the state’s they’re located in as well as good benefit for our customers.”

All the projects are subject to state and local regulatory approval. If accepted, the projects will be in service in 2020.

Law enforcement officers are looking for a vehicle that left the scene of a traffic stop.

It started just before 6 p.m. Monday when a Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle on I-94 at milepost 87 in Trempealeau County for illegal window tint.

During the traffic stop, the operator left the scene and a pursuit began.

The state patrol says the vehicle turned through a crossover and proceeded to go eastbound on I-94 at a high rate of speed.

The pursuit continued to Exit 105 at the City of Hixton in Jackson County where the officer lost sight of the vehicle.

The vehicle was later seen in the City of Blair and Trempealeau County officers pursued it for a short distance before terminating their portion of the pursuit.

At 7:21 p.m., another WI State Patrol Trooper saw the vehicle traveling on STH 93 and saw it turn westbound on I-94 at Exit 68 in Eau Claire County.

The trooper pursued the vehicle westbound into Dunn County until visual contact with the vehicle was lost.

The location of the vehicle is unknown at this time. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.