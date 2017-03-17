Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 3-16-17

(Madison, WI) — A federal judge has ruled prosecutors acted properly during the investigation of Governor Scott Walker’s campaign. The conservative group The MacIver Institute had sued Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm and others, saying they violated federal law by seizing records, but not notifying the owners. U-S District Judge William Conley also ruled prosecutors and investigators are immune from litigation. The institute intends to appeal. Conservatives have filed several lawsuits over Chisholm’s investigation, but none has progressed — even though the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled in 2015 that nothing illegal had occurred during the campaign.

Early Wednesday afternoon a Ladysmith Police Officer responded to Ladysmith High School on a report of a student making comments in relation to Columbine. The City Officer met with the 18 year old student, Sean Patrick Callaway, who denied making any statements about Columbine. According to the report, the City Officer interviewed students who witnessed Callaway make reference to Columbine in a threatening manner. Callaway was arrested for Disorderly Conduct.

At 8:45 PM Wednesday, a City Officer responded to an address on Worden Avenue East, in reference to a theft of money. The officer met with the male victim who stated that $200 was taken from his wallet in his bedroom. According to the report, the complainant advised the Officer that a another male subject brought over a couple of friends the night before to stay the night. The Officer spoke with the subject and he stated that he had no idea about the money. The case is under investigation.

The selection committee for the Herb Kohl Educational Foundation Scholarship, Fellowship, and Leadership Program has announced recipients of the 2017 Herb Kohl Foundation awards for students, teachers, and principals. Awards in the amount of $3,000 are being made to 100 teachers, 16 principals, and their schools, and $5,000 scholarships will be given to 207 graduating high school students.

Excellence Scholarship recipients have demonstrated excellence in the academic arena and high motivation to achieve, have displayed a broad range of activity and leadership outside the academic setting, and have shown strong promise for succeeding in college and beyond. Congratulations to Aleya Steckel of Ladysmith who will receive a Excellence Scholarship.

Fellowship recipients are educators who have been chosen for their superior ability to inspire a love of learning in their students, their ability to motivate others, and their leadership and service within and outside the classroom. In our area, congratulations goes to Julie Anderson at Bloomer High School and Virginia Welle of New Auburn at Chippewa Falls Senior High School.

The recognition luncheon for the North Central and Northwest Region will be Sunday April 30th at Eau Claire North High School with the reception at Noon and the luncheon at 12:30 PM.

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson says the Republican health care proposal back by President Donald Trump doesn’t do enough to curtail eligibility for Medicaid or to reduce health care premiums.

Johnson is among Republicans lukewarm to the overhaul of President Barack Obama’s signature health care law. In an interview on WYNC with radio host Charlie Sykes, the second-term Wisconsin senator said Wednesday the GOP legislation should not be rushed through Congress. Johnson says there may have been an unrealistic expectation about how quickly the current health care law could be changed.

Republican opposition to the reforms grew after the Congressional Budget Office projected Monday that the legislation would push 24 million Americans off coverage in a decade and shift out-of-pocket costs toward lower income, older people.

(Madison, WI) — Democratic co-sponsors have withdrawn, but an Assembly committee is considering legislation doing away with the work permit now needed by 16- and 17-year-old workers. The bill is aimed at homeless and unaccompanied minors who would have a hard time getting a parent or guardian to sign the permit. Republican Representative Amy Loudenbeck says she thinks the bill she is co-sponsoring would help those youth be more independent and self-supporting. Democrats say they would be on board if it only applied to homeless and unaccompanied youth.