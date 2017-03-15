Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 3-15-17

(Slinger, WI) — Interstate 41 is open again, after crews spent five hours during the night removing four semitrucks strewn along the freeway in Monday’s snow storm. Sixty vehicles were involved in the pileup near Slinger, and five people were taken to hospitals to be treated for non life threatening injuries. Officials say about 30 vehicles were directly involved, and 30 others left the roadway and got stuck. Officials say the snowy conditions were too poor to remove the semis right away — and insurance adjusters gathered at a nearby travel plaza to check out the damage reported by their clients. Washington County sheriff’s officials say it might take a few weeks to figure out who caused the crash, but the State Patrol says a backup from another pileup down the road may have been a factor.

(Madison, WI) — Wisconsin lawmakers will hear up to nine hours of testimony today (Wednesday) on a controversial bill to relax state rules for high capacity water wells. The measure from Senate G-O-P leader Scott Fitzgerald would end D-N-R oversight for the repairs, replacements, and ownership transfers of wells that pump more than 100-thousand gallons per day — and it would also study waters in the Central Sands region, to see if steps are needed to preserve levels of streams and lakes. The Senate passed the bill in the last session, but the Assembly killed it. Farm groups have said the measure provides a more certain regulatory climate — while conservation groups have opposed the bill, saying it put waterways in danger. The Assembly Agriculture Committee and the Senate’s labor panel are holding a single joint hearing on the bill.

At about 3:45 PM Tuesday, Rusk County dispatch received a 911 for a fire call. A male subject advised that his ATV was on fire in a field located on Thatcher Road, Glen Flora. The Hawkins Fire Department was called to the scene. The Hawkins Firemen were at the scene a short time. No other information was available.

A female subject reported Tuesday afternoon to Ladysmith Police, that she last worked at Rockwell Automation on February 24th. The complainant reported that she left a Glucose Meter, Test Strips, Money and Inhaler on a cart at work. She stated that she returned Tuesday and the property was no longer there. The case is under investigation.

Candidates for Wisconsin state superintendent are scheduled to meet for a forum less than three weeks from the election.

Incumbent superintendent Tony Evers and challenger Lowell Holtz are set to meet Wednesday at the event organized by the Wisconsin Association of School Boards. Holt and Evers are scheduled to take questions from a moderator.

The race is officially nonpartisan but Holtz has been trying to woo conservatives while Evers has the backing of Democrats. Evers is seeking a third term. Holtz retired last year as superintendent of the Whitnall School District after clashing with the school board. He also previously worked as superintendent in Beloit.

Holtz supports expanding private school vouchers and doing away with the Common Core curriculum, two things Evers opposes.

The election is April 4.

About 200,000 retired public employees in the Wisconsin Retirement System will receive a 2 percent pension payment increase starting in May.

The Department of Employee Trust Funds announced the payment increase on Tuesday. It comes after the State of Wisconsin Investment Board reported that investments in the “Core Fund” rose by 8.5 percent last year and “Variable Fund” investments rose by 10.6 percent.

All public employees are covered by the “Core Fund,” which levels out gains and losses over a five-year period to avoid large spikes.

The nearly 40,000 retirees who invest in the voluntary and more volatile “Variable Fund” will see a 4 percent increase. That fund is comprised of all stocks, making pension payments tied to it more subject to ups and downs.

(Milwaukee, WI) — Schools are opening today (Wednesday) in southeast Wisconsin, while residents dig out from up to 23 inches of snow. Broadcast outlets in the region report no school closings as of six a-m, after the snow cleared out from most places Tuesday morning. Wind Point in Racine County had 23 inches of lake effect snow from Lake Michigan, and Kenosha had 16 inches — and the highest inland snow total was 15-point-seven at Newburg in Washington County. No storm related power outages were reported anywhere in Wisconsin this (Wednesday) morning. About 47-hundred We Energies’ customers have their power back after a contractor hit an underground cable late Tuesday near Hart Park at Milwaukee’s border with suburban Wauwatosa.