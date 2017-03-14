Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 3-14-17

Early Monday morning at about 12;40, a female employee at the RCMH ER advised the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office of a male subject that went into the ditch. The vehicle was drivable and the subject had minor injuries. According to the report, it was unknown if the accident happened in Sawyer or Rusk County. After an investigation, a Rusk County deputy determined that the crash occurred on Highway 48 near County Highway F, in Sawyer County. The Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office was advised of the accident and information on the driver.

Just before 8 AM Monday, a theft complaint was reported to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office. A subject came to the LEC reporting a theft of deer stands off of the deceased neighbor’s property on County Highway H, Bruce. The case is under investigation.

Early Monday afternoon, according to the police log, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office did a follow up at a residence on Jew Creek Road, Hawkins. After an investigation, a Rusk County deputy had a male subject in custody who was transported to the Rusk County jail.

At 5 AM this (Tuesday) morning, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 transfer from Barron County of an accident on Hogsback Road, Chetek. According to the report, a Donald Colberg was reportedly pushed off of the road from an oncoming vehicle. Colberg did not get a description of the vehicle. He did hit some trees and his side airbags were deployed. The Chetek EMS and Chetek Fire Department responded to the scene. The male subject was transported to LMC. He complained of neck and shoulder pain. The driver advised that he was going West bound and a East bound dark colored truck was left of center. Colberg entered the North ditch and hit some small trees.

On Tuesday March 14, 2017 at 12:08am a Barron County Sheriff’s Deputy attempted to stop a vehicle in the City of Cumberland and the vehicle failed to stop. A high speed chase ensued with speeds reaching over 100 mph on Hwy 48.

Spike strips were set up on Hwy 48 at Hwy 25 but the driver avoided them. The driver then turned off of Hwy 48 onto 17th Street (dead end road). The vehicle continued around a barn on private property and was heading back to Hwy 48 when the vehicle struck a pole and then rammed a Barron County Sheriff Department Squad, causing the passenger side air bags to deploy, and continued on. The vehicle came to a stop prior to reaching Hwy 48.

The passenger, Amanda Hinzman, 38 of Rice Lake jumped out as the vehicle stopped and was ordered to the ground. The driver Justin Curtis, 35 of New Auburn failed to comply with deputies commands at first but did exit the vehicle. Curtis then failed again to comply and attempted to get back into the car. Barron County K-9 Chase was deployed and apprehended Curtis but Curtis continued to resist and was tazed and taken into custody.

A Barron County Deputy was injured in the crash and was taken to LMC and treated and released.

Hinzman and Curtis are currently being held in the Barron County Jail on several charges including felony fleeing and hit and run causing injury. Both subjects also had warrants for their arrest. The Cumberland and Rice Lake Police Departments assisted us with this incident.

A Bloomer man has been charged after being accused of sexually assaulting a child.

Court records show 74-year-old Gary Gassen was charged with three counts, including two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child in Chippewa County court on Monday.

According to a criminal complaint, Gassen admitted that he engaged in sexual activities with a minor last month.

Milwaukee-area businessman Andy Gronik says he hopes to make a decision “fairly soon” on whether he will enter the 2018 race for governor as a Democrat.

Gronik tells The Associated Press in an interview Tuesday that he won’t decide within the next two weeks but it won’t be months either. Gronik is among several Democrats across the state deciding whether to mount a run against Republican Gov. Scott Walker, who is widely expected to seek a third term.

The 59-year-old Gronik is president of Stage W, a nonprofit that advocates for “out-of-the-box solutions to improve the quality of life in our state.”

Another 24-year-old political newcomer has launched a campaign for governor. Recent Stanford University graduate Bob Harlow says he is running as a Democrat after losing a primary for a California congressional seat.

The complaint goes on to say that the child said Gassen inappropriately touched the 5-year-old.

The child went on to say that “Mr. Gassen told her something to the effect of don’t tell anybody or he would have to shoot himself.”