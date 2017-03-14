WLDY-WJBL NEWS 3-13-17

(Undated) — Southeast Wisconsin is expected to get the brunt of the latest snowstorm that’s going through the Badger State today (Monday). Four to nine inches are forecast for the Madison and Milwaukee regions, diminishing from west to east throughout the evening. Milwaukee County recorded up to five inches during the night — and La Crosse had four inches, with one more inch possible before the storm leaves west central Wisconsin by midday with Eau Claire getting around two inches. Far northern Wisconsin also expects more snow today (Monday), after nine inches fell in the Duluth/Superior area. Two to five more inches are predicted throughout the day in the far north, with the Bayfield Peninsula expecting the most.

I n Rusk County news this past weekend, at about 11:30 PM Friday night, a Rusk County deputy attempted a traffic stop on Spur Road near Sheldon. The deputy followed the vehicle into Taylor County. After a few minutes the vehicle pulled into a corn field on the North side of Spur Road about 1 mile from the intersection with County Highway H in a field. The driver reportedly got out of the vehicle and was taken into custody. The male subject was transported to the LEC and will do a field sobriety. The male subject was arrested for OWI.

Saturday afternoon just before 1 PM, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office served a warrant on North 3rd Street in Bruce. According to the report, the Wisconsin DOC advised that Aaron Simpson was in violation of his probation rules and they would like him picked up. His electric monitor showed that he was at his home. A Rusk County deputy made contact with Simpson and the DOC placed ahold on him. He was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail.

Rusk County dispatch received a 911 at about 2;30 PM Saturday from a female advising of a chimney fire on Broken Arrow Road, Conrath. According to the report, she advised that she could not see any flames coming out of the chimney. The Ladysmith fire department responded to the scene and were there for about 20 minutes.

Sunday morning shortly before 11 AM, a male subject reported to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office a vehicle theft on Jew Creek Road, Hawkins. The complainant reported that his 2006 Ford Superduty Charcoal Grey Dually was stolen from his yard Saturday night. He las saw it at 4:30 PM Saturday. The case is under investigation.

Sunday afternoon at 2 PM, a City Officer was on Patrol in the city near the 400 block of Worden Avenue East. According to the report, the Officer was driving down the alley when he noticed Christopher M. Unrein, 45, getting into a vehicle. Unrein had a valid arrest warrant. The City Officer made contact with Unrein who was arrested and was turned over to Rusk County jail staff.

Also Sunday afternoon, a City Officer was investigating a garbage complaint and learned that Thomas D. Gilson, 46, had a warrant for his arrest from Chippewa County. Gilson was taken into custody and was transported to the Rusk and Chippewa County line.

(Washington, DC) — House Speaker Paul Ryan of Janesville says health insurance costs will eventually drop if Congress passes the G-O-P alternative to Obamacare. On C-B-S’s “Face the Nation” Sunday, Ryan said that if Congress does nothing, premiums would go “far, far, far higher than they would otherwise. And the Wisconsin Republican says health costs will go down once a two year transition period is completed. Ryan said it would take time for states to start regulating health insurance again, and to set up “risk pools” to cover those with preexisting conditions. He also says it will take a while to set proper credits so in Ryan’s words, “the guy waiting tables getting 12 dollars an hour can get health insurance.” In the meantime, Ryan says there needs to be a “stable transition” from Obamacare so “people don’t have the rug pulled out.”

(Blair, WI) — Two small town firefighters will be honored twice this week for saving four children from a burning house about this time last year in western Wisconsin. Blair/Preston firefighters Steve Osborn and Justin Huseboe will be recognized at a Red Cross breakfast Wednesday, the first anniversary of the fire — and again on Saturday, when the state Firefighters Association will name them as the state’s “Firefighters of the Year.” Osborn and Huseboe were among the first to respond to a house fire in Blair last March 15th — and once they learned there were children inside, they said their instincts took control as they entered a house full of smoke and flames to find and save the youngsters. W-Q-O-W T-V says both Osborn and Huseboe downplay their own accomplishments, saying the entire Blair/Preston department should be praised.