Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 3-10-17

(Madison, WI) — Wisconsin continues to lag behind two thirds of the states in its pace of job creation. The U-S Bureau of Labor Statistics says Wisconsin had a year to year private sector job growth of one-percent as of last September, with 25-thousand-600 jobs created during that 12 month period. The percentage was the 34th best among the 50 states — close to where it’s been since the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages was highlighted during the state’s intense debate involving job creation several years ago. That was when Governor Scott Walker failed to keep a promise of creating 250-thousand private sector jobs during his first term — and the voters forgave him. The monthly unemployment report, which uses a much smaller sample of employer surveys than the year to year report, had its best showing in 16 years in January with a statewide rate of three point nine percent — down two tenths from December.

Thursday morning a Rusk County deputy reported damage to a cabin on Willy Road, Weyerhaeuser. According to the report, a pretty big tree was on the roof of the cabin. There was damage to the roof. The owner was contacted at his work and he will be contacting a tree service to remove the tree.

Just after 1 PM Thursday, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a miscelaneous complaint. According to the police log, a female subject requested a Rusk County deputy as she was reportedly trying to get her property from a a male subject but he is refusing to let her in the Apartment on North Main Street, Bruce to get it. After an investigation, Probation advised if the female subject had been living there, this was a violation of the no contact and they will be holding her. The female subject was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail.

Thursday night at 7:40 PM, Kalin A. Croenne, 21, was arrested after a Rusk County deputy had contact with her at a residence in the Village of Bruce. She was arrested for the Ladysmith Municipal Warrant and transported to the Rusk County jail.

Madison – Governor Scott Walker highlighted the major K-12 education investments included in his Executive Budget proposal at Gilman High School today. The governor’s proposal includes $649 million in new state aids for all K-12 schools in Wisconsin, increases per pupil categorical aid by $509.2 million, and lifts K-12 investment to $11.5 billion over two years, an all-time high.

“Our 2017-2019 budget proposal uses the Reform Dividend to invest more money into public schools,” Governor Walker said. “We invest in rural schools, like Gilman High School, to help them address unique needs like transportation costs. We’re putting $11.5 billion of state support into K-12 education, and this budget includes a more than half a billion dollar increase in per pupil aid for public education. That’s real money, and it’s going to have a real, significant impact on our students. Ultimately, this will ensure the continued success of our state for generations to come as we provide a top-quality education to the future leaders of Wisconsin.”

The Gilman School District is estimated to receive approximately $5.7 million in funding from the state under Governor Walker’s biennial budget.