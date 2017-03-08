Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 3-8-17

(Undated) — Wind advisories continue throughout Wisconsin today (Wednesday), as a strong winter storm near Canada’s Hudson Bay keeps blowing strong winds into the Badger State. In Ashland, gusts of 52 miles per hour made a 22 degree temperature feel like four above at three a-m. Wautoma in central Wisconsin had gusts of 58 during the night, and both Madison and Milwaukee had winds in the 20 to 35 mile per hour range. The National Weather Service says a “convective shower” — intense precipitation across a short time period — blew shingles off two houses in Waupun, and Wausau had “thunder snow” which accumulated on grassy surfaces. But Wisconsin has not had any tornadoes, like neighboring Minnesota had Monday night when two twisters touched down in the southeast part of the state. Wind advisories continue throughout Wisconsin until noon in the west and northwest, four p-m in the southwest, and until six tonight (Wednesday) in southern and eastern areas.

Mother Nature continues to cause problems with power outages and down trees and power lines. Early this (Wednesday) morning, power was out for parts of the business area in Ladysmith causing the Ladysmith School district, OLS and North Cedar Academy to start two hours late this morning.

Storm damage was reported Tuesday in Rusk County and in the City of Ladysmith. According to reports, shortly before 4 PM, a pine tree was across Port Arthur Road, Ladysmith which was blocking both lanes of traffic. A tree was in the road on West 5th Street North in Ladysmith blocking one lane of traffic.

Late Tuesday afternoon a tree was in the roadway on County Highway H between Adams and Bernard Road. The South bound lane was blocked. Tuesday evening a tree was down on the East bound lane of Highway 8 just West of Community Park road. A large tree was reportedly across the whole road on County Highway F near Weyerhaeuser.

Rusk County dispatch received a 911 shortly before 11 PM Tuesday that there was a fire in the ditch on the South West side of Highway 27. A power line was reportedly down in the midst of the fire. The Ladysmith Fire Department and the DNR responded to the fire. A power line was reportedly down early this (Wednesday) morning on Phillips Avenue East, Ladysmith. Excel Energy was called to the scene.

At about 3:40 AM this (Wednesday) morning, Rusk County dispatch received a 911 reporting that transformers blew up on Highway 8 near the county line road. There was an active fire on the ground. Due to a power outage, the Weyerhaeuser Fire Department was unable to get the call. The Cameron Fire Department responded to the scene. Weyerhaeuser did respond along with Rusk county deputies to the scene.

Just before 4:30 AM this (Wednesday) morning, a tree was reported down on a power line on West 5th Street North, Ladysmith. Ladysmith Fire Department and Exel Energy responded to the scene. Also a tree was reportedly down blocking ¾ of the road on Highway 8 near Bell School road.

Just after 5 AM this (Wednesday) morning, a female subject advised she was coming around the corner by County Highway H and Meadowbrook Road, and hit a downed tree. The vehicle has front end damage and the air bag deployed. The driver and passenger were reportedly injured and taken by private vehicle to the ER.

In other news, at about 8:40 PM Tuesday, a caller advised Ladysmith Police of a male running around the Albus Conveyors Building on East 2nd Street South. The caller reported that the subject was trying to hide. At the same time, a Black Pontiac was circling the area. According to the report, a City Officer made contact with Bonnie Bell. After an investigation, Bell had a PBT of .216. Probation was contacted and placed a hold on Bell.

(Barron, WI) — The avian flu has returned to Wisconsin. The U-S-D-A says 84-thousand turkeys could have been exposed at a farm in Barron County owned by Jennie “O” Turkey Store, and the birds have been quarantined so they can be monitored. Testing began more than one month ago after the turkeys showed signs of depression, and the U-S-D-A said it confirmed the bird flu this past weekend. It’s the “H” Five “N” Two virus, but officials say it’s a “low pathogenic strain” that’s not as severe as the one that killed millions of turkeys and chickens two years ago throughout the Upper Midwest — and it does not pose a food safety problem for people. Both federal and state agriculture officials have responded to the outbreak, in a place that was also hit by the larger 2015 outbreak.