Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 3-7-17

(Undated) — Wind advisories continue throughout Wisconsin, as 16-thousand electric customers were without power as of late morning. Winds were gusting to near 50 miles per hour in the state’s midsection today (Tuesday), and central and northeast Wisconsin remain the hardest hit with more than 12-thousand outages reported by the Public Service utility. The National Weather Service says a metal grain bin was blown down at Elk Creek in Trempealeau County. Forecasters say winds will reach 55 miles per hour in parts of the Badger State until six p-m when the wind advisories expire.

The very strong winds Monday night and Tuesday morning caused a number of reported trees down in Rusk County. At about 10:20 PM Monday, a tree was reported across the road on County Highway M just South of Hawkins. The tree was removed. A tree was reported down over the entire road at about 3:30 AM this (Tuesday) morning on County Highway O near Highway F. Jump River Electric cut up the tree and removed it. A large tree was reported down across Sawdust Road near Jenness Road Bruce. Also a motorist reported a tree down on Leonhard Lane about 1/8 mile North of Highway 8. A motorist advised the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office of a tree down across the road just North of Park Road from Highway 8. According to the report, a female hit the tree with her vehicle on the way to work. No injuries were reported.

Also from the Rusk County police log, a tree was reported down on North Trails End Road, Bruce. Trees were reported down on Highway 27 near Oak Ridge Road, Conrath. A tree across the intersection of Townline Road and 101 Trail Ladysmith. Two trees were reported across Highway 73 about 3-4 miles South of Ingram and a tree across Hansen Road in the town of Grant.

Just before 6 am this (Tuesday) morning, a male subject reported to Rusk County authorities that he hit a down tree on Highway 27 near Highway County P. No injuries were reported.

Also the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office advised a driver just hit a tree that blew down in front of him on Highway 27 near Conrath. No injuries were reported.

In other news, just after 12 Noon Monday, Rusk County dispatch received a 911 requested a deputy at a residence on County Highway F, Birchwood. According to the report, a subject was in her house and would not leave. The subject reportedly pulled her hair and hit her. A Rusk County deputy reported conflicting reports regarding this incident. Reports will be forwarded to the D.A. for review and charge considerations.

Also shortly after 12 Noon, a 911 call from a male advised he hit a tree with his vehicle on Bass Lake Road Ladysmith. The driver complained of a headache. The Ladysmith Ambulance and the Bruce Fire Department responded to the scene. No other information was available.

Monday afternoon, a caller advised someone had damaged her mailbox on Highway 27 near Ladysmith sometime Sunday night. According to the report, the complainant heard a loud crash Sunday night before 10 PM. The evidence suggests that a South bound vehicle drifted right and struck the mailbox. No vehicle parts were found at the scene.

At about 7:20 PM Monday night, Rusk County dispatch received a 911 from a male subject advising he was burning a brush pile on Oak Road, Ladysmith and it was getting out of control. The Ladysmith Fire Department responded to the scene.

At about 10:30 PM Monday, a female subject advised Ladysmith Police that her fiance woke up to what sounded like gunshots and there was glass broken. After an investigation, the window appeared to be shot at with an Airsoft Pellet Gun. Multiple pellets were found on the ground outside of the residence. The case is under investigation.

At 6:30 PM Monday, a Ladysmith Officer was in the Rusk County jail when Cassandra S. Montonya, 20, walked into the jail lobby and stated that she believes she has a warrant. The warrant was confirmed and she was arrested and taken to the Rusk County jail.