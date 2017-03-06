WLDY-WJBL NEWS 3-6-17

A new report says borrowing by Wisconsin public school districts is at its highest levels in at least 20 years.

The Wisconsin Taxpayers Alliance reported Monday that voters approved $1.35 billion in new borrowing for Wisconsin public schools last year. The previous high, adjusted for inflation, was more than $1 billion in 1996.

And this spring 23 districts are asking voters to approve nearly $708 million in additional debt. The Taxpayers Alliance says most of the money is being used to pay for new construction or remodeling projects.

As recently as 2011, new debt by K-12 public schools was one-tenth of what it was last year. Borrowing has skyrocketed from around $2,300 per student in 2010 to more than $9,700 per student in 2016.

In Rusk County news over the weekend, shortly before 2 AM Saturday morning, Ladysmith Police made a traffic stop on Lake Avenue West near West 3rd Street North in Ladysmith. According to the police log, a field sobriety was performed on the driver. The driver was taken into custody for OWI 1st Offense and transported to the Rusk County jail.

Sunday morning at about 2:10, a Rusk County deputy mad a traffic stop on Cedar Street in Glen Flora. According to the report, a field sobriety was performed on the driver. The subject was taken into custody for drugs. The subject was transported to the Rusk County jail.

Sunday afternoon the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a Burglary complaint. According to the report, a male subject advised that his chain saw was stolen from his house located on Maxon Road, Ladysmith. No other information was available.

At 1 AM this (Monday) morning, Ladysmith Police and a Rusk County deputy investigated a Domestic Abuse complaint on Worden Avenue East. After an investigation, Melanie R. Kuula, 41, was arrested and taken to the Rusk County jail.

A child and police officer are hurt, and a squad car stolen and totaled after a domestic incident in Eau Claire.

Officers with the Eau Claire Police Department tell us the incident started just after midnight Monday morning. Police were first called to the 33-hundred block of Runway Avenue for a domestic dispute.

Officers were told a 20-year-old man was causing trouble and a young child had been hurt. The suspect left before officers arrived.

An officer in the area eventually found him, and the suspect started physically attacking the officer. Officer Bridget Coit says a taser was used, but the suspect fought through it and injured the officer.

The 20-year-old then stole the squad car and sped off, crashing into multiple parked cars. He then barricaded himself in the squad car.

As negotiations began with officers, pepper spray was deployed, but the man remained uncooperative. Officers then used bean bag rounds, and the suspect was eventually arrested.

The child, officer and suspect were all taken to the hospital with injuries. The officer and child are expected to be treated and released.

The name and condition of the suspect are not known at this time.

(St. Croix Falls, WI) — One man has been arrested in the disappearance of two Wisconsin foster girls who’ve been found safe. K-A-R-E T-V of Minneapolis/Saint Paul says officers found 14-year-old Candus Flodin and 13-year-old Makayla Hanson Wall of Saint Croix Falls about eight Saturday night at a residence in Price County in northwest Wisconsin — and a man at the home was arrested. No other details were immediately released, but officials say the two girls were not harmed. Minnesota’s Bureau of Criminal Apprehension got involved in the case after learning that the girls may have headed to see somebody in the Twin Cities.

(Milwaukee, WI) — As President Donald Trump continues a crackdown on illegal immigration, there are growing fears that Wisconsin dairy farmers will lose their hired help with no one to replace them. It’s been a concern for years, but Buffalo County farmer John Rosenow says the reality is sinking in. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel says up to 80-percent of hired help on the state’s larger dairy farms are immigrants — most of them illegal — and not many Americans want to do such physical work for 13-dollars per hour. Rosenow tells the state’s largest news outlet that one dairy farm in northwest Wisconsin is thinking about closing and selling its one-thousand cow herd before the market gets flooded with animals that can’t be sold. As he put it, “If they get out early, they might be able to salvage something from it.”