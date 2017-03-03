Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 3-3-17

(Janesville, WI) — Vice President Mike Pence will talk about the Trump economic agenda and replacing Obamacare when he speaks in Janesville today (Friday). Pence is scheduled to hold a listening session with local business leaders and farmers at the headquarters of Blain’s Farm and Fleet — and he’ll then tour the facility before making a formal speech around noon to about 350 employees and invited guests. House Speaker Paul Ryan of Janesville and Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price will join Pence. Protesters have said they’ll picket across the street. Pence is making his first visit to Wisconsin since becoming Donald Trump’s vice president in January. Blain Supply C-E-O Jane Blain Gilbertson says her firm is hosting the event to give those representing farm owned businesses a chance to let the vice president know about issues which affect them.

Early Thursday afternoon the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a Probation Agent requesting a deputy to transport Bonnie Bell from the Probation office to the Rusk County jail. The Rusk County deputy took Bell into custody and transported her to jail.

A Rusk County deputy made a traffic stop shortly after 6 PM Thursday on Highway 8 near Hawkins. According to the report, Adam Rosolowski was wanted from the Department of Corrections. Drugs were in plain view and a search of the vehicle a pipe was found which was a tobacco pipe. No other information was available.

At 7:45 PM Thursday, a Ladysmith Officer and Rusk County deputy responded to an address on Corbett Avenue East for a Domestic dispute. After an investigation, Jackie R. White, 29, was arrested for a Probation hold and other Domestic charges.

A fatal shooting by a Marathon County sheriff’s deputy in Rib Mountain is the second deadly encounter between law enforcement and a suspect in north central Wisconsin in four days.

The state Department of Justice says authorities negotiated with a suspect for more than two hours Thursday after responding to a report of a hostage situation in Rib Mountain, near Wausau. Officials have not released details on what caused a deputy to fatally shoot 33-year-old John Hall.

The incident Thursday follows the fatal shooting earlier this week by a Lincoln County deputy. Shawn Igers was fatally shot Monday in Corning. Authorities say the deputy had returned Igers’ gunfire.

(St. Croix Falls, WI) — Police in northwest Wisconsin have asked for people’s help in finding two missing foster girls. Saint Croix Falls Police say 14-year-old Candus Flodin and 13-year-old Makayla Hanson Wall left their foster care home to go to school on Tuesday — but they never made it there. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension in neighboring Minnesota said Thursday the youngsters might be in the Minneapolis/Saint Paul area, possibly traveling with a man. Police say they’ve received dozens of tips but none have panned out — and those who know the girls’ whereabouts are asked to call Saint Croix Falls Police.