Rusk County News

(Undated) — The new snow that’s on the ground in Wisconsin may hang around for a couple days. But when it starts to melt, you could see a lot of water and slush during the weekend — especially on Sunday and Monday when highs could get close to 60 in southern areas. That also could generate new flooding. Only two rivers in the state have flood warnings — the Mississippi River which is close to its flood stage near Prairie du Chien, and the Wolf River at Shiocton which is expected to fall back below its banks this (Thursday) morning. The southeast quarter of Wisconsin got the most snow by far Wednesday, with up to seven inches at Sheboygan — and as for today (Thursday), expect highs to be just below the freezing mark in most places, with one cold night predicted and lows down to one below zero in the far north.

The weather Wednesday morning was a factor in a few accidents reported to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office. At 11:20 AM, Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call advising of a 1 car rollover on County Highway P, Ladysmith. According to the report, a Rusk County deputy, the Ladysmith Fire Department and Ladysmith ambulance responded to the scene. The single occupant in the vehicle was East Bound on County Highway P. While negotiating the curve the driver lost control, entered the Right or South ditch and overturned. The driver was not transported by EMS. The driver was cited for no Auto Insurance.

A two vehicle accident was reported at about 7:40 AM Wednesday on Maple Hill Road and Rocky Ridge Road, Ladysmith. According to the report, a driver was North bound on Rocky Ridge Road and was attempting to turn left onto Maple Hill Road but slid past the intersection. A second vehicle was South bound on Rocky Ridge road with intent to continue South and tried to stop to avoid contact but couldn’t do to slippery snow covered road conditions and struck the other vehicle. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.

At about 8:40 AM Wednesday, a one vehicle accident was reported to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the report, a female driver on County Highway G South of Rockwell, reportedly had to move over for a vehicle encroaching on her side of the road. The driver said she had a hard time getting her vehicle back onto the road from the gravel shoulder and when it did it slid across the road and into the ditch. No injuries were reported.

Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call at 5:30 PM Wednesday from a female advising that her boyfriend got upset with her because he believes she is blaming him for not being home this evening for the kids after school. According to the report, the complainant said that the male subject threw a chair and put a hole in the wall at the residence on 1st Street North Bruce. It was a verbal argument only and nothing physical. A Rusk County deputy arrived at the scene and after an investigation, the male subject was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail.

Ladysmith Police shortly after 2 PM Wednesday, responded to Walmart on a report of a shoplifting incident in progress. The City Officer arrived prior to a Walmart employee making contact with Kevin R. Kriz, Jr. 19. According to the report, Kriz admitted to the theft of Monster Brand Ear buds. Restitution was ordered due to ear buds being unable to be resold. Kriz was cited for retail theft.

Wednesday night at about 7:35 PM, Ladysmith Police assisted Rusk County investigators with a drug search warrant at a residence on West Pederson Avenue in Ladysmith. According to the report, items of evidence were located. No other information was available.

An officer-involved shooting took place in Rib Mountain early Thursday morning.

The Marathon County Sheriff has confirmed a deputy from the department was involved.

The identities of the deputy or the victim are not being released at this time.

The Department of Criminal Investigation is handling the investigation as part of the department’s protocol.

This is the second officer-involved shooting in Central Wisconsin this week.

(Washington, DC) — Governor Scott Walker urges fellow Republicans in Congress to be cautious as they repeal and replace Obamacare. House Speaker Paul Ryan of Janesville invited Walker to speak to his G-O-P House colleagues today (Thursday) about his experience with reforming Medicaid health coverage for the poor — and dealing with the demonstrations he went through in 2011 during the massive Act Ten union protests in Madison. Ryan figures it would be a good lesson as House Republicans go through their own demonstrations from constituents upset about Obamacare changes and what President Donald Trump has done in his first 41 days in office. Walker, who chairs the Republican Governors Association, says his members are finding problems with the block grant approach for Medicaid which he suggested not too long ago.

A Republican state lawmaker is calling for a Constitutional convention to force adoption of a balanced budget amendment.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports Thursday that Republican state Sen. Chris Kapenga is calling for the amendment to ban the federal government from spending more than it takes in.

If approved by the Legislature, Wisconsin would just nearly 30 states that are requesting a Constitutional convention to pass the balanced budget amendment.

Kapenga says that a balanced federal budget is needed “for the safety of the nation.” Opponents say the requirement could lead to deep cuts in vital programs.

A similar proposal from Kapenga passed the state Assembly in 2014 but was not taken up in the Senate.

Thirty-four states would have to call for a convention before Congress would take action.

(Madison, WI) — State transportation officials are looking at future cutbacks in road construction, amid budget pressures and declining gas tax revenues. Republican Governor Scott Walker confirmed the D-O-T’s review Wednesday, the same day the agency said it was scrapping the idea of adding more freeway lanes between Madison and Wisconsin Dells. The D-O-T says it’s no longer studying the possibility of either adding to the three lanes in each direction on Interstate 90-94, or building a freeway close to the existing “I.” Walker did say the state would continue adding one lane in each direction on I-39-90-94 south of Madison to the Illinois line — something the governor calls “incredibly important.” Otherwise, Walker says the state needs to economize in accordance with changing trends — in which fewer young people are buying cars and using services like Uber instead.