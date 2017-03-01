Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 3-1-17

(Undated) — Wisconsinites will get another reminder today (Wednesday) that it’s still winter. The National Weather Service has issued advisories until six p-m for the central and northeast parts of the state, where 3-5 inches of snow are in the forecast. Two-to-four inches are possible in east central Wisconsin, north of Madison and Milwaukee — the south could get 1-4 inches — and gusty winds of up to 30 miles per hour could cause drifting in much of the state. The far north could get another 1-3 inches, after Washburn in Bayfield County got six inches of snow Tuesday while Ashland had five — and hail of up to one inch fell in parts of southern Wisconsin. Flood warnings remain in effect on the Wolf River at Shiocton (shy ock’ton), where it’s about four inches above its banks — and the Mississippi River near Prairie du Chien expects minor flooding beginning Thursday.

(Undated) — President Donald Trump tells Congress he wants one of the largest defense spending hikes in U-S history, and that could bode well for Wisconsin’s military equipment suppliers. The state’s “prime” contractors received three-and-three-quarter billion dollars in federal business last year, eleven-percent more than the previous year. Aina Vilumsons, who heads the Wisconsin Procurement Institute, says the increase in defense contracts was due largely to more vehicles from the Oshkosh Corporation. One big question mark is whether Trump will favor the continued building of Navy littoral combat ships at Marinette Marine — but the president notes that a “depleted” military needs to be rebuilt. The Republican Trump also cited other parts of his national agenda in his Tuesday night speech, calling for American made infrastructure improvements and large tax cuts.

(Madison, WI) — Governor Scott Walker’s promise to cut more property taxes hinges in part on getting more people to play the lottery. That’s because the Wisconsin Lottery’s net profits go to property tax relief — and the Republican Walker’s state budget package calls for a 40-percent jump in annual advertising to ten-point-five million dollars, as players pay for the extra ads with the tickets they buy. The lottery has had record ticket sales in each of the last five years — but the tax relief given to Wisconsin homeowners only netted nine percent more since 2007. A similar ad push one decade ago caused lower ticket sales as the Great Recession hit, and lawmakers of both parties have expressed doubts that the new plan would work. Assembly Republican Rob Hutton of Brookfield says the highest lottery action comes from places with high poverty rates, and in Hutton’s words — “One could argue the lottery may be causing additional harm to our vulnerable communities.”

Tuesday night at 8:30, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the Barron County Sheriff’s Office of a White Sillhoute van and the driver was swerving all over the road on Highway 8. According to the police log, a Rusk County deputy made a traffic stop of the vehicle. The driver was reportedly diabetic and possibly intoxicated. A field sobriety was performed. The male subject was transported to RCMH for a blood draw. A warrant was requested at the LEC.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court has ruled that law enforcement officers can take blood samples from unconscious drivers without a warrant under certain circumstances.

The court ruled Wednesday that an officer can be justified in taking a blood sample without a warrant when delaying would lead to the destruction of evidence, namely falling levels of alcohol in the drunken driver’s bloodstream.

The ruling concerned the case of David Howes, who in 2013 crashed his motorcycle into a deer. Howes had previous drunken driving convictions and smelled of alcohol, was unconscious and unable to give consent when a Dane County sheriff’s deputy ordered hospital staff to take a blood sample from Howes two hours after the crash.

Howes had argued the deputy violated his rights.

Wells Fargo & Co. is slashing the bonuses and other pay of its chief executive and seven other top executives by about $32 million, a little more than a week after firing four senior managers amid an investigation into the bank’s sales practices.

The San Francisco-based bank said the pay cut will “reinforce accountability of the company’s leadership for the issues arising” from the scandal, and was unrelated to “any findings of improper behavior.”

Wells Fargo acknowledged in September that its employees opened up to 2 million bank and credit card accounts without customer authorization in order to meet lofty sales goals.

Wells’ board’s investigation into the scandal is expected to be finished before the company’s annual shareholder meeting in April.

New restrictions to a bill in the Wisconsin Legislature that would make more experimental drugs available to terminally ill patients don’t go far enough to address concerns of the state’s doctors who oppose the measure.

The proposal has bipartisan support but faces strong opposition from the Wisconsin Medical Society. That group representing doctors argues that quickly approving experimental drugs could give patients false hope.

The Assembly’s Health Committee was scheduled to vote Wednesday on possible changes to the bill.

Its sponsor Republican Rep. Pat Snyder wants to require that the patient seeking experimental drugs first be ineligible or unable to participate in a clinical trial within 100 miles of their home.

But Wisconsin Medical Society lobbyist Mark Grapentine says that doesn’t go far enough to address concerns the group has.