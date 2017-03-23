Robert W. Christenson, 73 of New Auburn, died Monday, March 20th, 2017 at Dove Healthcare – Bloomer.

Bob was born on June 2nd, 1943 in Eau Claire, the son of WIlliam Christenson and Cora Bushendorf. He lived on the family farm in Hallie attending the Valley View School. Then he graduated from Chi-Hi class of 1962. He worked at Anderson Motors in Chippewa Falls where he met the love of his life, Kathy Metzenbauer. He then worked for National Presto in the shell and service departments for over 20 years. Bob also worked for River Country, Fritz Koepl Excavating as a mechanic and truck driver, the Town of Big Bend in Rusk County as a mechanic and snow plow driver until his retirement due to health issues.

He was a former vice president of the Chippewa Rod and Gun Club, the former president of Fish Club Project on Lake Wissota, member of the Indian ATV Club in Rusk County. He was a fishing guide on Lake Wissota and Chippewa Flowage, an avid hunter and fisherman. In his spare time, Bob and Kathy enjoyed going fishing and going on motorcycle rides especially on the Fallen Soldier motorcycle rides in Rusk County. Spending time with family was very important to Bob.

Bob was a jack of all trades. If he couldn’t fix it, there was no fix to it. He could create anything with his welding and wood working. He was a GIT-R-DONE DAD.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Kathy; daughters: Tammy Christenson (Tim Hodowanic) and Shelly (John) Bucknell; grandson Adam Christenson; a great-granddaughter Aubrie Christenson; further survived by other relatives and friends.

Bob is preceded in death by his parents, William and Cora; Step-father, Carl Johnson, and other relatives.

Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 noon on Friday, March 24th at Schriver-Thompson Funeral Home, 1806 17th Avenue, Bloomer with Pastor Bob Hoekstra officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10:00AM until time of services. Burial will be at Forest Hill Cemetery in Eau Claire.

The family would like to send a special thank you to the staff at Dove Healthcare- Bloomer for their caring staff.

Schriver-Thompson Funeral Home, Bloomer is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.thompsonfuneralhome.com