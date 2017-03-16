Rev. Linda J. Shearer
Rev. Linda J. Shearer, 65, of Sheldon, died on Monday, March 13th, at her home. She is survived by: her husband John, 1 son, Christopher of Ladysmith, 3 daughters, Andrea Gunn and Jennifer Shearer both of Sheldon and Devin Perrine of Albuquerque, NM., 7 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild, 3 sisters, Joan Lima and Sherri Hennagan of Dos Palos, CA. and Diane Mills of Los Banos, CA., 2 brothers, Larry Wiley of Los Banos, CA. and Dennis Wiley of Merced, CA.
Funeral services for Rev. Linda Shearer will be held at 1 PM on Monday, March 20th at Faith United Methodist Church in Ladysmith with Rev. Mark Bartlett officiating. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Sheldon. Linda’s family will receive friends at the church on Monday from 11 AM until service time. Nash-jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
