Phyllis M. Poquette, 88 of Ladysmith, died on Saturday, March 18th, 2017. She is survived by: 1 son Frank & Diane of Minnesota, 1 daughter Judy Ludvik of Ladysmith, 4 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren.

Private services for Phyllis Poquette will be held at a later date. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.