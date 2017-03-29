Patsy L. Collins
Patsy L. Collins, 66, of Ladysmith died on Sunday, March 26th at her home. She is survived by: 2 sons William Philip Stanke Jr. of Prentice and Timothy Paul Stanke of Phillips, 1 daughter Victoria Lynn Stanke of Bruce, 6 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, 2 brothers Ralph Bacholl of Montana and Michael Bacholl of Wisconsin, and 1 sister Candy Sankey of Arizona.
Funeral services for Patsy Collins will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, April 8th at Heindl Funeral Home in Phillips with Pastor Jerry Sellers officiating. Patsy’s family will receive friends from 9:00AM until service time on Saturday at the Funeral Home in Phillips. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family locally.
- Rusk County News March 29, 2017WLDY-WJBL NEWS 3-29-17 (Weston, WI) — Law enforcement from throughout Wisconsin and the nation are honoring Jason Weiland, the Wausau area police officer killed in a shooting rampage where three others also died. A noontime service is being held at D-C Everest High School, where hundreds of people attended visitations Tuesday night and this (Wednesday) […]
- News 3-29-17 March 29, 2017The County Health Rankings & Roadmaps program helps communities identify and implement solutions that make it easier for people to be healthy in their neighborhoods, schools, and workplaces. Ranking the health of nearly every county in the nation, the County Health Rankings illustrate what we know when it comes to what is keeping people healthy or making people sick and […]