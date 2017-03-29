Patsy L. Collins, 66, of Ladysmith died on Sunday, March 26th at her home. She is survived by: 2 sons William Philip Stanke Jr. of Prentice and Timothy Paul Stanke of Phillips, 1 daughter Victoria Lynn Stanke of Bruce, 6 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, 2 brothers Ralph Bacholl of Montana and Michael Bacholl of Wisconsin, and 1 sister Candy Sankey of Arizona.

Funeral services for Patsy Collins will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, April 8th at Heindl Funeral Home in Phillips with Pastor Jerry Sellers officiating. Patsy’s family will receive friends from 9:00AM until service time on Saturday at the Funeral Home in Phillips. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family locally.