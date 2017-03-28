Nadine E. Glotfelty, 86, of Bruce, died on Thursday, March 23rd at her home. She is survived by her husband Herman, 5 children, Clarence of Weyerhaeuser, Robert and Gwyla Blomberg both of Bruce, Kayleen Longanecker of Hillsdale and Tracey Wardenfelt of Aberdeen, MD., 19 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life for Nadine Glotfelty will be held at 12;00 Noon on Saturday, May 27th, at the Abundant Life Assembly of God in Ladysmith with a time of visitation for family and friends from 10 AM till Noon. Nadine’s final resting place is at the Nora Cemetery located in Rice Lake. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.