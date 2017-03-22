Mary D. Gryga, 50, of Ladysmith, passed away unexpectedly at Rusk County Memorial Hospital on Saturday, March 18th. She is survived by her Mom, Jennie Gryga of Hawkins, 2 sisters, Theresa Kuchta of Conrath, and Sue Knutson of Crookston, MN., 5 brothers, Dave of Conrath, Larry of Hawkins, Steve of Glen Flora, Stan of Sheldon, and Kenny of Ladysmith. 13 nieces and nephews, 16 great-nieces and nephews, her companion dog “Oreo” and special friend Gary Johnson of Ladysmith.

A Memorial service for Mary Gryga will be held at 11 AM on Friday, March 24th at the Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Conrath with Deacon Bob Rosolowski officiating. Family and friends may gather at the church from 10 AM until the time of service. Burial will be at a later date. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.