Mary D. Gryga
Mary D. Gryga, 50, of Ladysmith, passed away unexpectedly at Rusk County Memorial Hospital on Saturday, March 18th. She is survived by her Mom, Jennie Gryga of Hawkins, 2 sisters, Theresa Kuchta of Conrath, and Sue Knutson of Crookston, MN., 5 brothers, Dave of Conrath, Larry of Hawkins, Steve of Glen Flora, Stan of Sheldon, and Kenny of Ladysmith. 13 nieces and nephews, 16 great-nieces and nephews, her companion dog “Oreo” and special friend Gary Johnson of Ladysmith.
A Memorial service for Mary Gryga will be held at 11 AM on Friday, March 24th at the Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Conrath with Deacon Bob Rosolowski officiating. Family and friends may gather at the church from 10 AM until the time of service. Burial will be at a later date. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
- Wisconsin Sports 3-22 March 22, 2017>>Bucks Beat Portland, Stay Seventh In Playoff Standings (Portland, OR) — The Milwaukee Bucks score the final six points of the game to beat the Trail Blazers 93-90 in Portland on Tuesday night. Khris Middleton made an eight foot shot in the lane to give Milwaukee a one point lead with two minutes and 15 […]
- Rusk County News March 21, 2017WLDY-WJBL NEWS 3-21-17 Monday evening at about 7:15, a Rusk County deputy served a warrant at a residence on Railway Avenue, Weyerhaeuser. According to the police log, the deputy made contact with the female subject. After an investigation, the female subject was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail. A female subject […]