Lucille K. Skogstad, 94, of Ladysmith, passed away Tuesday Morning Feb. 21st, at the Ladysmith Living Center. She will be dearly missed by her 3 sons, Milford Skogstad of Boomer, NC., Henry Skogstad JR. of Streamwood, IL., Tom and Bonita Skogstad of Ladysmith, 3 daughters, Jane Tomczak of Ocala, FL., Bonnie and Ray Isaacs of Rice Lake, Lorna Skogstad of Ladysmith, siblings, Nancy Molstad of Stoddard, Pat and Hubert Fiedler of Hurt, VA., Milton and Jean Ayers of Surprise, Arizona, 26 grandchildren, several great and great-great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held for the family and loved ones at the Ladysmith Living Center in the Cameo Room at 1 PM Saturday, March 4th. The Family is assisted by the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta.