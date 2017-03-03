Lucille K. Skogstad
Lucille K. Skogstad, 94, of Ladysmith, passed away Tuesday Morning Feb. 21st, at the Ladysmith Living Center. She will be dearly missed by her 3 sons, Milford Skogstad of Boomer, NC., Henry Skogstad JR. of Streamwood, IL., Tom and Bonita Skogstad of Ladysmith, 3 daughters, Jane Tomczak of Ocala, FL., Bonnie and Ray Isaacs of Rice Lake, Lorna Skogstad of Ladysmith, siblings, Nancy Molstad of Stoddard, Pat and Hubert Fiedler of Hurt, VA., Milton and Jean Ayers of Surprise, Arizona, 26 grandchildren, several great and great-great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held for the family and loved ones at the Ladysmith Living Center in the Cameo Room at 1 PM Saturday, March 4th. The Family is assisted by the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta.
- Wisconsin Sports 3-3 March 3, 2017>>Wisconsin Blows Late Lead In Losing To Iowa (Madison, WI) — The Wisconsin men’s basketball team blows a nine point lead in the final four minutes in losing at home to Iowa, 59-57. The Hawkeyes scored the final seven points of the game as they ended a three game overall losing streak and six straight […]
- Rusk County News March 2, 2017WLDY-WJBL NEWS 3-2-17 (Undated) — The new snow that’s on the ground in Wisconsin may hang around for a couple days. But when it starts to melt, you could see a lot of water and slush during the weekend — especially on Sunday and Monday when highs could get close to 60 in southern areas. […]