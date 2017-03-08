Larry R. Barringer, 78, of Bruce died on Thursday, March 9th, 2017 at The Ladysmith Care & Rehabilitation Center. He is survived by his wife Barb and their 3 children: Val Snider of Bruce, Steve of Grand Rapids, MN, and Mona Woodford of Weyerhauser. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, 1 brother: Alan of Big Lake, MN, and 1 sister: Veryl Barry of Wallport, OR.

A celebration of the Life of Larry Barringer will be held on Sunday, March 12th at the Atlanta Town Hall on Highway 40 north of Bruce from 1:00PM until 4:00PM.

Nash-Jackan Funeral Home of Bruce is assisting with the arrangements.