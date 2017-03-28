John C. Olesiak
John C. Olesiak, 90, of Weyerhaeuser, died on Sunday, March 25th, at Country Terrace of Wisconsin in Ladysmith. He is survived by a brother, Frank of Weyerhaeuser and a sister Katheryn Christianson of Ladysmith. Also nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, March 31st at 11 AM at SS. Peter and Paul Church in Weyerhaeuser with Fr. Inna Pothireddy and Deacon Tom Fuhrmann officiating.
The Oliseiak Family will receive friends at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce after 4 PM on Thursday and also at the Church on Friday for an hour prior to the Mass. Military Burial Rites will be provided by the Weyerhaeuser VFW following the Mass outside of the Church.
