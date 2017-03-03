mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
JoAnn K. Flater

JoAnn K. Flater, 81, died on Thursday, March 2nd, 2017 at her home in Holcombe.

She is survived by: her husband Harold “Tubby”; their 3 children: Jim and Joe of Holcombe and Jane Joy of Peshtigo; Honorary son: Steve Folgate; 14 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; 2 brothers: Monte Klund of Holcombe and Fritz Klund of Bruce; 1 brother-in-law; nieces; nephews; and friends.

A Christian Funeral for JoAnn Flater will be held on Friday, March 10th, 2017 at 5:00 PM at St. Francis of Asissi Church on the Flambeau with Deacon Craig Voldberg officiating. Burial will be in the Flambeau Cemetery. The Flater Family will receive friends at the church after 3:00 PM until service time.

IN LIEU OF FLOWERS: The Flater Family requests Memorials to be sent to The Chippewa Co. Historical Society Capital Campaign Fund; C/O: Community Foundation of Chippewa County P.O. Box 153 Chippewa Falls, WI 54792

Nash-Jackan Funeral Home of Bruce is assisting with the arrangements.

