Helen T. Krizan
Helen T. Krizan, 92, formerly of Cornell and Sheldon, died Tuesday, March 21, at Country Terrace-Bloomer under the care of Heartland Hospice. She is survived by her children, Sharon (Herman) Viegas of Bloomington, MN., Sandy (Neil) Marthaler of Athens, Ken (Terri) Krizan of Portage, Dennis (Beerly) Krizan of Cottage Grove, Mark (Lynn) Krizan of Oregon, WI., Diane Krizan of Chicago, IL., and Judy (Dennis) Ewer of Eau Claire, 15 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, a sister, Cora Preuss of Sparta and a brother, Robert Knutson of Florida.
Services will be held for Helen T. Krizan at 11 AM on Friday, March 24th at Trinity Lutheran Church-Sheldon with Rev. Doctor Gary Paul officiating. Burial will follow in the Donald Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 AM until time of service Friday at the Church. Plombon Funeral Service-Gilman assisted the family with arrangements.
- Wisconsin Sports 3-22 March 22, 2017>>Bucks Beat Portland, Stay Seventh In Playoff Standings (Portland, OR) — The Milwaukee Bucks score the final six points of the game to beat the Trail Blazers 93-90 in Portland on Tuesday night. Khris Middleton made an eight foot shot in the lane to give Milwaukee a one point lead with two minutes and 15 […]
- Rusk County News March 21, 2017WLDY-WJBL NEWS 3-21-17 Monday evening at about 7:15, a Rusk County deputy served a warrant at a residence on Railway Avenue, Weyerhaeuser. According to the police log, the deputy made contact with the female subject. After an investigation, the female subject was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail. A female subject […]