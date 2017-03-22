Helen T. Krizan, 92, formerly of Cornell and Sheldon, died Tuesday, March 21, at Country Terrace-Bloomer under the care of Heartland Hospice. She is survived by her children, Sharon (Herman) Viegas of Bloomington, MN., Sandy (Neil) Marthaler of Athens, Ken (Terri) Krizan of Portage, Dennis (Beerly) Krizan of Cottage Grove, Mark (Lynn) Krizan of Oregon, WI., Diane Krizan of Chicago, IL., and Judy (Dennis) Ewer of Eau Claire, 15 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, a sister, Cora Preuss of Sparta and a brother, Robert Knutson of Florida.

Services will be held for Helen T. Krizan at 11 AM on Friday, March 24th at Trinity Lutheran Church-Sheldon with Rev. Doctor Gary Paul officiating. Burial will follow in the Donald Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 AM until time of service Friday at the Church. Plombon Funeral Service-Gilman assisted the family with arrangements.