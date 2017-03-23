George H. Celske
George H. Celske, 89, of Holcombe, died on Wednesday, March 22nd, 2017 at the Ladysmith Nursing Home. He is survived by: 2 daughters Jeannine Zimmer and Sandi Schonfelder both of Glen Flora; 1 son Terry of Conrath; 5 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; 3 brothers Casey, Willie, and Tony; 3 sisters Doat Hatamer, Gert Guthman, and Mary Munger; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for George Celske will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, March 25th at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church on the Flambeau with Deacon Doug Sorenson officiating. Burial will be in the Town of Washington Cemetery. George’s family will receive friends from 11:00AM until service time on Saturday at the church. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
