Ellen L. Kozel
Ellen L. Kozel, 90, formerly of New Auburn, died on Friday, March 10th in Chisago City, MN. She is survived by 2 sons, Roger of Fridley, MN., and Robert of Forest Lake, MN. 2 grandsons, 1 sister-in-law, Dianne Knowlton of Chetek, 2 nieces and 1 nephew.
There will be a celebration of Ellen Kozel’s life at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce on Saturday, March 25th from 1 PM until 3 PM. Her remains will be cremated and spread according to her wishes.
