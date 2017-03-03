Christina E. Wundrow
Christina E. Wundrow, 94, of Bruce died on Wednesday, March 1st, 2017 at the Ladysmith Care Community. She is survived by 12 children: Arlene Orgas, Ronald, Leslie, Elizabeth Ascher, Roger, Daniel, Edward, Alan, DeAnna Olson, Sheryl Kisling, Lori Brochman, and Natalie Gladwell. She is also survived by 31 grandchildren, 48 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren, 2 brother-in-laws, and 2 sister-in-laws.
Services will be held for Christina Wundrow on Saturday, March 11th, 2017 at The Grace Bible Church in Bruce with Jerrell Lamoureaux officiating at 1:00 PM. The Wundrow Family will receive friends at the church from 10:30AM until service time.
IN LIEU OF FLOWERS: Memorials are requested for the Bruce Public Library. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home of Bruce is assisting with the arrangements.
