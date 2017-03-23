mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Carol J. Milam

Carol J. Milam, 90, of Jump River, died Tuesday, March 21st, at St. Clare’s Hospital-Weston.  She is survived by her sons, Joseph (Starr) Milam and James Milam both of Jump River, five grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

Services will be held for Carol Milam at Noon on Saturday, March 25th at Christ Community Church-Jump River with Pastor Joey Olson officiating.  Burial will follow in Mt. Nebo Cemetery.  Visitation will be from 10 AM until time of service at the Church.  Plombon Funeral Service-Gilman assisted the family.

