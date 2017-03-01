Anita M. Harding, 60, of Ladysmith, died on Tuesday, February 28th, at the Ladysmith Care Community. She is survived by her daughter, Desiree Johnson of Bruce, 4 grandchildren, 3 sisters, Margaret Hatch and Darlene Zivanovich both of Silver Springs, FL and Elvena Cromey of Ladysmith, 2 brothers, Michael of Dallas and Warren of Weyerhaeuser.

Memorial services for Anita Harding will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, March 4th at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Deacon Doug Sorenson officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery. Anita’s family will receive friends from 5 PM until 6:30 PM on Friday at the Funeral Home and again on Saturday from 10 AM until service time.