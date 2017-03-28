Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 3-27-17

Ladysmith (WQOW) – Charges have been filed against a Ladysmith high school student who is accused of making “Columbine” threats.

Allen Lobermeier, the Ladysmith police chief, said charges were filed last week against 18-year-old Sean Patrick Callaway, from Ladysmith. Last week, Lobermeier said the Ladysmith Middle and High School principal called to report a student walking around the school saying, “I’m in Columbine mode.” Police arrested and booked the student for disorderly conduct. Authorities said Callaway reportedly denied making those comments, and he was released the same day.

Police said Callaway is currently suspended from school.

In Rusk County over the past weekend, shortly after 2 AM Saturday morning, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Barron County advising there unit was in a chase with a Chevy Sedan with both front tires blown out due to spike strips. According to the police log, they were heading East bound on Highway 8 towards Rusk County with speeds of 80 plus miles an hour. During the pursuit, a Ladysmith Officer put spikes West of Bruce and the Bruce ambulance was paged for standby. The Barron County unit mad a stop of the vehicle at Railway Avenue and County Highway F. The driver was taken into custody by the Baron County deputy. No other information was available.

At 3:50 AM Saturday morning, a Rusk County deputy made a traffic stop on Highway 8 and Taylor Road. According to the report, field sobriety tests were performed on the driver. The subject was taken into custody for OWI 2nd offense. The subject had a PBT reading of .11. The subject was taken to RCMH for a blood draw.

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office at about 7:30 PM Saturday evening, served a warrant at a residence on 1st Street, Conrath. According to the police log, a Rusk County deputy was with a White Nissan Versa in the parking lot. The subject, Adam Libbey was brought back to the residence. After an investigation, Libbey was taken into custody.

At about 10:20 PM Saturday, Rusk County authorities were at a residence on Bisson Road, Ingram. According to the report, a Rusk County deputy had Hunter Volk in custody for Felony Drug Charges. Probation placed a hold on Volk and he was transported to the Rusk County jail.

Sunday morning shortly before Noon, a male subject reported a theft to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office. The male subject advised that his 5 x 12 foot metal trailer was stolen sometime last night from a location on highway 40, Bruce. The trailer was metal with a wooden floor and a high tail gate which was all Black. There was no license plate on it. The case is under investigation.

Late Friday night Ladysmith Police were dispatched to an address on Worden Avenue East to respond to a report of an altercation involving a knife. After an investigation, a 44 year old male subject was found to have started the altercation. The City Officer will refer the subject to the DA’s Office for Disorderly Conduct Domestic.

A City Officer at 3:45 PM Saturday while on patrol observed a vehicle that came to a stop on Washington Avenue at 2nd Street. The Officer observed the driver to be Brian Fuller whom he knew did not have a valid driver’s license. The registered owner of the vehicle was Andrea Mankus who was the front passenger. She advised she did not have Insurance on the vehicle. A passenger in the back seat was Christopher McClain 31. He was arrested for a Probation hold because of a rules violation in contact with a female subject who was also in the vehicle. Fuller was issued a citation for OAS and Mankus issued a citation for no Insurance.

Early Saturday evening a City Officer responded to a residence on Corbett Avenue West, Ladysmith to attempt to locate Christopher M. Bodner, 35, who had an active Department of Corrections Warrant. According to the report, Bodner and another male subject took off as soon as they saw that a Police Officer was at the residence. Bodner was located in the 400 block of 1st Street South by the Railroad tracks hiding behind a pile of snow. Bodner was taken into custody and was transported to the Rusk County jail.

Sunday afternoon at 4:40, Ladysmith Police and the Ladysmith Fire Department responded to a location on Lake Avenue East Ladysmith for a fire call. When the City Police arrived, there was smoke in the Lake Avenue Dry Cleaners and Travel. The Officers and Firemen determined the reason for the smoke was a belt on the washer.

Adults who allow teenagers to drink in their homes would be breaking the law under a new bill two Republican lawmakers are circulating.

Current law prohibits adults from allowing underage drinkers to consume alcohol in premises owned by the adults or under their control. But a state appeals court ruling last year narrowly interpreted “premises” to refer only to licensed establishments such as liquor stores or bars.

Rep. Andre Jacque and Sen. Van Wanggaard want to extend the law to include adults who host underage drinking in their own homes.

The two say their proposal will deter parents and other adults from hosting underage parties and providing alcohol to teenagers, which will reduce underage drinking and drunken driving.

A similar bill in 2013 failed to pass.

State Superintendent Tony Evers continues to far outpace challenger Lowell Holtz in fundraising with the April 4 election just a week away.

Evers said Monday that he had raised nearly $218,000 from Feb. 7 through March 20, about two-and-a-half times more than Holtz who brought in $87,000.

Evers also had more than twice as much cash on hand with nearly $75,000 while Holtz has $30,000.

Holtz’s report shows he’s benefiting from Republican donors in the officially nonpartisan race. He’s received $25,000 from GOP mega donors Richard and Liz Uihlein (YOU-line). The Uihleins founded Uline Corp. in Pleasant Prairie in 1980.

Holtz also got donations from Republican parties in 14 Wisconsin counties as well as a $1,000 donation from the campaign committee of former Republican state Senate President Mary Lazich.