Wisconsin Sports 2-9

>>Parker Reinjures Knee In Bucks’ Loss

(Milwaukee, WI) — Milwaukee Bucks’ forward Jabari Parker will have an M-R-I today (Thursday) on the left knee he sprained in a 106-88 Bucks’ home loss to Miami Wednesday night which was the Heat’ 12th straight win. Parker was driving toward the basket midway through the third quarter when he fell and hurt the same knee in which he tore an A-C-L in December of 2014 as a rookie. General manager John Hammond says the extent of Parker’s injury will not be known until after the M-R-I — and Hammond said he and Kidd discussed basketball matters after the Bucks lost their eleventh game in their last 13. Miami led 17-2 and rolled from there, as Hassan Whiteside dominated with 23 points and 16 rebounds. Bucks’ guard Khris Middleton played 15 minutes in his season debut following hamstring surgery — and he had five points while Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 22 for the Bucks and Parker had 14 before he left.

>>Packers Have Questions At Corner Following Shields Release

(Green Bay, WI) — The Green Bay Packers have question marks in their secondary, after confirming that they cut corner Sam Shields. The 2010 Super Bowl champion and Pro Bowler first announced himself on Instagram Wednesday that he was let go. Media reports say Shields was surprised at the move, even though he missed most of 2016 with a concussion — and the Packers now have an estimated 40-million dollars in salary cap room after getting three-million with Shields’ release. Damarious Randall, who’s entering his third year, appears to be in line as Green Bay’s top cover corner. He had a solid tackle to finish the Packers’ season opening victory at Jacksonville last September — but Randall got burned by Minnesota’s Stefan Diggs in Week Two, and he missed six games with a sports hernia.

>>Badgers Take Win Streak, Shooting Woes Into Nebraska Contest

(Lincoln, NE) — The Wisconsin men’s basketball team takes a seven game winning streak into tonight’s (Thursday’s) game at Nebraska. The Badgers are also trudging through a shooting slump in which they’ve only hit 38-percent from the floor in their last three victories against Indiana, Illinois, and Rutgers. Center Ethan Happ is the only U-W player shooting above 43-percent in his last three outings — while Nigel Hayes only made eleven-percent and Vitto Brown seven-percent. The seventh ranked Badgers have relied on a solid defense — and coach Greg Gard says he’s confident the shooting will improve, as his team still seems to get the ball deep into the post area. Wisconsin leads the Big Ten at 9-1, and it puts up a 20-3 overall mark against a Nebraska team that’s 4-7 in the conference and 10-13 overall.

>>U-W Green Bay Women Try To Recover After Losing Two Straight

(Green Bay, WI) — The U-W Green Bay women will try to recover tonight (Thursday) after losing two straight games and their Top 25 national ranking. The Phoenix also lost their lead in the Horizon League standings as Wright State has a one half game advantage at 10-1 — while defending 18 time conference champion Green Bay is second at 10-2 following close defeats at Oakland and Detroit Mercy last week. Wright State hosts Valparaiso late this (Thursday) afternoon, while Green Bay hosts Cleveland State in the evening. In other women’s action tonight (Thursday), U-W Milwaukee entertains Youngstown State, and the Badger women try to snap a ten game losing streak when they host Nebraska. In men’s play, Green Bay is at Northern Kentucky as Milwaukee plays at Wright State — and in Division Two, the U-W Parkside men and women host Quincy.

>>Nine Brewers To Play In World Baseball Classic

(Milwaukee, WI) — Nine players in the Milwaukee Brewers’ organization will be in the World Baseball Classic next month. Infielder Jonathan Villar and starter Wily Peralta top the list, and both will compete with their home Dominican Republic. The world tournament announced team rosters Wednesday, and two other Milwaukee players will spend time away from their Spring Training to be with foreign teams — utility player Hernan Perez with Venezuela, and reliever Carlos Torres with Mexico. Five Brewers’ minor leaguers will also compete — pitchers Andrew Barbosa, Hiram Burgos, and Jorge Lopez with Puerto Rico — pitcher Wei Chung Wang with Chinese Taipei, and catcher Cody Decker with Israel. The World Baseball Classic will go from March sixth through 22nd.

>>Brewers’ Anderson Has Arbitration Hearing, Must Wait For Result

(Undated) — Brewers’ starter Chase Anderson will be at Spring Training before he finds out the result of the salary arbitration hearing he had this week. Media reports say Anderson is among six Major League pitchers who are having their decisions delayed, so results from the early hearings cannot be used as evidence in the later ones. Three person panels will continue to hear arbitration cases through next Friday — and Anderson will get a nice raise no matter what happens. He’ll either get the two-point-eight-five-million dollars he requested for this year, or the Brewers’ offer of two-point-four-five-million. He made 520-thousand last season.