Wisconsin Sports 2-8

>>Packers Cut Starks

(Green Bay, WI) — James Starks has been cut by the Green Bay Packers with a non football injury designation. The seventh year running back ended his season with a concussion that left him out since December 12th, when his S-U-V collided with a semitruck on Green Bay’s east side. He also missed four games last October and November after having knee surgery, and he only had 145 rushing yards in nine games this past season. Starks, who turns 31 on February 25th, helped the Packers win the Super Bowl as a rookie in the 2010 campaign with 315 yards in Green Bay’s four playoff games — but he never had that kind of performance since, as numerous injuries hampered him and he backed up Eddie Lacy for four years. Starks’ release adds a net of two-point-two-five million dollars to Green Bay’s salary cap for next year, leaving Ty Montgomery as the Pack’s only halfback with a contract.

>>Former Brewer Carter Agrees To One Year, $3.5 Million With Yankees

(New York, NY) — Former Milwaukee Brewers’ slugger Chris Carter has reached a one year free agent agreement with the New York Yankees. E-S-P-N says the 30-year-old first baseman will get three-point-five million dollars. The Brewers let Carter go after refusing to offer him salary arbitration — which reportedly could have netted him as much as ten-million dollars this year. Carter made two-and-one-half million last year, after he was tied with Colorado’s Nolan Arenado for the National League home run title with 41 shots in Carter’s only season with the Crew. In the meantime, the Brewers had committed to bringing in veteran first baseman Eric Thames.

>>Marquette Men Fall To Butler

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Marquette men’s basketball team has lost three of its last four games, after falling at home to Butler 68-65. The Golden Eagles erased a seven point halftime deficit — but the Marquette offense then faltered in the final ten minutes, committing five turnovers and making just five of 16 shots as Butler went in front for good. Andrew Chrabascz led Butler with 21 points and five steals, and Avery Woodson scored 17 in place of high scoring Kelan Martin who was benched into the second half due to a coach’s decision. The 22nd ranked Bulldogs outshot Marquette 49-to-43-percent as Butler improved to 8-4 in the Big East and 19-5 overall. Luke Fischer and Markus Howard each had 19 for Marquette, which fell to 6-6 in the conference and 15-9 overall.

>>Big Ten Men’s Hoops: Badgers Extend Lead With Another Maryland Loss

(Undated) — The Wisconsin men’s basketball team has extended its Big Ten Conference lead to one-and-one-half games ahead of Maryland and Purdue. That’s after the 21st ranked Terrapins lost their second straight, 70-64 at Penn State on Tuesday night. That puts Maryland and Purdue at 8-3 in conference play, while the seventh ranked Badgers are 9-1 after being idle Tuesday. Wisconsin’s next game is tomorrow (Thursday) night at Nebraska.

>>Bucks’ “D” League Affiliation To Be Confirmed

(Oshkosh, WI) — The Milwaukee Bucks are expected to confirm their new N-B-A Developmental League affiliation with Oshkosh this (Wednesday) afternoon at a news conference. Media reports surfaced Tuesday that the Bucks chose Oshkosh ahead of Racine and Sheboygan — and one report of an announcement Tuesday was in error. The Bucks will be the 20th N-B-A team to own a “D” League franchise, which lets them control a minor league affiliation and give Bucks’ players rehab stints with Oshkosh. The team is expected to start playing this fall in the vacant Buckstaff furniture factory, that’s being converted to a 35-hundred seat arena. After the news conference, some former Bucks will hold a youth basketball clinic — and there’s a public celebration at 6:30 tonight (Wednesday) at The Bar in Oshkosh, where people can watch the Bucks play the Miami Heat starting at seven.

>>AHL Hockey: Admirals Lose To Cleveland

(Milwaukee, WI) — In the American Hockey League, the Milwaukee Admirals give up three goals in the first period on their way to a 4-1 home loss to Cleveland Tuesday night. Oliver Bjorkstrand scored twice for the Monsters, who were held without a goal in their last two games. Derek Army had the only goal for Milwaukee, which remains third in the A-H-L’s Central Division with 56 points — five behind front running Grand Rapids. Tuesday’s game was also the first Admirals’ contest for 36-year-old center Mike Ribeiro, who asked for a trade from the N-H-L’s Nashville Predators after his playing time dwindled. The Predators put him on waivers last week but nobody claimed him so the Predators assigned him to Milwaukee.