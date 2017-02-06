Wisconsin Sports 2-7

>>Marquette Men Seek To Avoid Butler Scoring Burst

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Marquette men’s basketball team hosts 22nd ranked Butler tonight. The Golden Eagles will try to avoid what happened the last time the two teams got together January 16th in Indianapolis — when Marquette blew an 18 point lead as the Bulldogs scored 63 points in the second half. That was the highest second half outburst by any Big East team since Pittsburgh had 67 in 1990 against Providence. Marquette has lost two of its last three games, but the Eagles are coming off a 92-79 victory at DePaul last Saturday in which Andrew Rousey scored 22 points. Marquette is 6-5 in the Big East and 15-8 overall, while Butler comes in at 7-4 in the conference and 18-5 overall on the heels of a nine point home loss to Creighton last Tuesday night in which Kamar Baldwin scored 14.

>>D3 Hoops Polls: River Falls Men Drop To No. 7

(Undated) — U-W River Falls loses its Top Five national ranking after snapping its 17 game winning streak. The Falcons dropped from fourth place to seventh in the new Division Three men’s basketball poll from “D” Three Hoops Dot Com, after River Falls lost by five points at home to Oshkosh Saturday night to fall to 19-2 overall. Saint Norbert jumped one place to Number nine in the new men’s poll, and Whitewater rose three spots to 18th while Eau Claire fell out of the Top 25 and Babson remained the men’s Number One. In the “D” Three women’s poll, U-W Oshkosh went up two places to 14th, and Whitewater dropped five spots to 24th. Amherst is the new women’s Number One after Tufts — which led for most of the season — lost to Amherst Saturday and dropped to third.

>>Super Bowl Outcome May Helped Packers

(Green Bay, WI) — The New England Patriots might have done the Green Bay Packers a favor by roaring back to win the Super Bowl. Had Atlanta won, the Packers might have opened the 2017 regular season by facing the Falcons in their new Mercedes Benz Stadium on the first Thursday night while other teams get longer breaks before opening on the Sunday and Monday after Labor Day in September. The Packers lost both their games at Atlanta this past season, and they’ll have to go back at some point this fall. But the league normally schedules the Super Bowl champion for its national Thursday night season opening telecast, and the Packers are not scheduled to play the Patriots this year since all of its A-F-C opponents will be from the North division. It’s possible that the N-F-L and N-B-C will schedule a Super Bowl rematch on Thursday night, since the Falcons are scheduled to play at New England this fall. The complete N-F-L comes out this spring.

>>Brewers, Anderson Could Go To Salary Arbitration

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Milwaukee Brewers and starter Chase Anderson could be going to salary arbitration, with a hearing possible before pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training next Tuesday. Unless there’s a last minute agreement, an arbitrator will decide whether Anderson will get the two-point-eight-five-million dollars he’s seeking for a one year deal — or the Brewers’ offer of 400-thousand dollars less. It would be Milwaukee’s first arbitration hearing since 2012, when they won a salary challenge from reliever Jose Veras. Meanwhile, reliever Rob Scahill will stay with the Brewers’ organization after clearing waivers this past week. But Milwaukee has lost infielder Ehire Adrianza, after Minnesota obtained him off waivers.