Wisconsin Sports 2-6

>>Former Badger White Has Record Setting Super Bowl For Pats

(Houston, TX) — Former Wisconsin Badger James White breaks two Super Bowl records and ties another for New England in its 34-28 overtime win against Atlanta at Super Bowl 51 in Houston. White scored the game winning touchdown on a two yard run which capped the only drive in the O-T after the Patriots won the toss. The third year pro also scored on a one yard run with 57 seconds left in regulation, and on a five yard scoring pass from the game’s M-V-P, Tom Brady — and he had a two point conversion in the third quarter to give White a Super Bowl record 20 points. His three touchdowns tied the record set by Terrell Davis in Super Bowl 32, when Denver beat Green Bay in the 1997 season — and White caught a game record 14 passes from Brady and only dropped two. The 25-year-old White, a four year standout with the Badgers, was the Pats’ leading receiver with 110 yards, plus 29 rushing yards on six carries as New England made the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history after being down 28-3.

>>Badgers Beat Indiana, Lead Big Ten By Themselves

(Madison, WI) — Wisconsin now has sole possession of the Big Ten men’s basketball lead, after hanging on to beat Indiana at home on Sunday, 65-60. The Badgers made seven of eight free throws in the last 52 seconds, but they did not put the game out of reach until five tenths of one second left when Nigel Hayes was fouled and made both his free throws. Josh Newkirk scored 22 points for Indiana, which has now lost 15 straight games at the Kohl Center, dropped three of four overall, and fell to 5-6 in the Big Ten and 15-9 overall. Ninth-ranked Wisconsin was led by center Ethan Happ with 20 points as the Badgers improved to 20-3 overall and 9-1 in the Big Ten. The Badgers have a one game lead on Maryland, which lost to by one point to Purdue on Saturday.

>>Marquette Women Lose To Saint John’s

(Milwaukee, WI) — Saint John’s rallies in the fourth quarter to beat the Marquette women, 82-72 on Sunday. The game was tied going into the fourth quarter, and Jade Walker put the Red Storm in front for good by hitting a three pointer with eight minutes and 19 seconds to play. Andrayah Adams scored 27 points for Saint John’s, which improved to 8-5 in the Big East and 16-8 overall. Sophomore Natisha Hiedeman scored 19 for Marquette, which lost despite outrebounding the Red Storm 45-30. The Golden Eagles fell to 8-5 in the conference and 16-8 overall.

>>Bucks’ Two Newest Players Will Practice Monday

(Phoenix, AZ) — Centers Roy Hibbert and Spencer Hawes will practice with the Milwaukee Bucks for the first time today (Monday). The Bucks will work out at Phoenix, where they beat the Suns on Saturday — and coach Jason Kidd says Hibbert and Hawes will be available for the first time with their new team on Wednesday night, when the Bucks host Miami. Both were traded from Charlotte last Thursday in a deal that sent Miles Plumlee to the Hornets. They reported to their new team on Saturday — and they spent Sunday with the Bucks’ coaches to start learning about Milwaukee’s system. Hawes was a regular off the bench for Charlotte, and he had 12 points in a game last week against Sacramento — while Hibbert says he’s better after struggling with knee and quad injuries for most of this season.

>>PGA: Stricker Ties for 42nd At Phoenix Open

(Scottsdale, AZ) — In golf, Steve Stricker of Madison ties for 42nd in his first P-G-A tournament of 2017. Stricker shot a minus six 278 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open which wrapped up on Sunday in Scottsdale, Arizona. Stricker, who turns 50 later this month, shot an even par 71 in his fourth and final round. Hideki Matsuyama won the tournament in four playoff holes with Webb Simpson.