Wisconsin Sports 2-3

>>Bucks Say Trade Provides More Depth, Salary Cap Flexibility

(Denver, CO) — Milwaukee Bucks’ G-M John Hammond says a trade for two veterans will create more frontcourt depth, and more salary cap flexibility. The Bucks dealt center Miles Plumlee to Charlotte Thursday for center Roy Hibbert and forward/center Spencer Hawes — and the Bucks put forward Steve Novak on waivers to create roster space. Plumlee was considered an underachiever, averaging three points and two rebounds in 32 games — and with Milwaukee’s playoff hopes possibly fading, Hammond did not wait until the N-B-A trade deadline to bolster the post area with Milwaukee losing nine of its last ten games with a contest at Denver tonight (Friday). The 28-year-old Hawes averaging seven points and four rebounds with Charlotte this year while the 30-year-old, 7-2 Hibbert averages five points and four assists. The deal will save money for the Bucks, as they traded a newly signed Plumlee with a 12-and-one-half million dollar annual salary for Hibbert, who has a one-year, five-million dollar deal and Hawes, with a player option of six-million for next year.

>>Former UW Safety Jim Leonhard To Run Badger Defense

(Madison, WI) — Former Wisconsin and N-F-L safety Jim Leonhard (len’erd) will become the Badgers’ new defensive coordinator. Coach Paul Chryst promoted Leonhard Thursday to replace Justin Wilcox, who left to become the head coach at California. The 34-year-old Leonhard, a native of Tony in Rusk County, only has one year of college coaching experience after he ran the U-W secondary this past season. But Chryst says Leonhard is a great communicator and teacher, and his “schematic” knowledge of the game goes beyond his years. With Leonhard’s leaderhip, Wisconsin had 22 interceptions last year, second among F-B-S teams and the U-W’s highest since 2002 — when Leonhard himself had eleven of 22 picks.

>>Current UW Hockey Coaches Honor Late Coach Jeff Sauer

(Madison, WI) — The current Wisconsin men’s and women’s hockey coaches both learned a lot from former coach Jeff Sauer, who died Thursday from pancreatic cancer at age 73. Sauer’s Badgers won two national titles during his 20 years as the U-W’s head coach, ending in 2002. Current Wisconsin women’s coach Mark Johnson was one of Sauer’s assistants for six years, and he called him a “tremendous ambassador for hockey.” Tony Granato, in his first season in Sauer’s old job, played for him in the 1980s and says his caring and sharing meant much more than his 489 total victories — the most for a Wisconsin head coach in any sport. Granato’s Badger men play at Michigan State tonight (Friday) and tomorrow (Saturday) night — while Johnson’s top ranked U-W women take a ten game winning streak into a pair of contests at Bemidji State the next two afternoons.

>>Brewers Acquire Power Hitting First Baseman

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Milwaukee Brewers will see if a minor league first baseman can provide some of the power they lost when they let Chris Carter go. The team claimed 26-year-old Jesus Aguilar off waivers from Cleveland Thursday, as bench support for newly acquired veteran first baseman Eric Thames. Aguilar has spent the last three years in Triple “A,” where he belted 68 homers with an on base plus slugging percentage of .818. He had 58 at bats for Cleveland last year with a .172 batting average and five R-B-Is — and he’s out of minor league options, so he would have to clear waivers to stay with the Milwaukee organization if he does not make the Brewers at Spring Training. To make room for him, the Brewers designated Ehire Adrianza for assignment after Milwaukee claimed him off waivers this week from San Francisco.

>>Horizon League Hoops: UWGB Men Keep Pace, GB Women Lost First League Game

(Undated) — The U-W Green Bay men’s basketball team beats Illinois Chicago at home, 84-80, to keep the Phoenix in sole possession of second place in the Horizon League. First place Valparaiso kept its one-and-one-half game advantage by winning at U-W Milwaukee, 71-53 as Cody Wichmann scored 17 for U-W-M. Green Bay made its final eight free throws to preserve its victory, with Warren Jones leading the way for the Phoenix with 18 points. In Horizon League women’s play, 21st ranked U-W Green Bay lost its first Horizon League game of the season, 74-71 at Oakland as Sha’keya Graves made a layup and a free throw in the final seconds to put the Golden Grizzlies above .500 in the conference at 6-5. And the U-W Milwaukee women lost at Detroit Mercy, 77-63 as the Titans shot 52-percent as U-W-M fell to 7-4 in Horizon play.

>>PGA Golf: Stricker Tied For Ninth At Phoenix Open

(Scottsdale, AZ) — Madison golfer Steve Stricker is tied for ninth after his opening round of the P-G-A’s Waste Management Phoenix Open. Stricker, in his first tournament of 2017, shot a minus four 67 in Scottsdale, Arizona. Pewaukee native Mark Wilson is one below par at 70. Matt Kuchar had a one stroke lead at minus seven 64, as the first round was not completed on Thursday due to darkness.