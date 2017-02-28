Wisconsin Sports 2-28

>>Boys’ State Hoops Tourney Begins, Dominican Moves Up One Division

(Undated) — The road to a state championship begins tonight (Tuesday) for 484 Wisconsin boys’ high school basketball teams. Five time defending champion Whitefish Bay Dominican moves up from Division Four to Division Three, guaranteeing that at least one new champ will hoist a gold ball when the state finals are completed on March 18th. Division Five titlist Chippewa Falls McDonell is the only returning champ to get a Number One seed this time. Two time Division One champion Stevens Point has a Number two seed, as does Division Three titlist Waupun — and “D” Two champion Kaukauna and Dominican are both seeded third in their brackets. One-hundred-64 games will be played around the state this (Tuesday) evening, and 156 teams will get byes until Friday night’s regional semifinals with McDonell the only returning champ to play in the first round.

>>Late Cavaliers Run Beats Bucks

(Cleveland, OH) — A late run by the Cavaliers beats the Milwaukee Bucks 102-95 in Cleveland on Monday night. The game was close until the Cavs pulled away with eleven straight points in the fourth quarter, but the Cleveland defense held Bucks’ All Star Giannis Antetokounmpo to nine points — and Milwaukee lost forward Michael Beasley in the second quarter with an injured left knee. Rookie Malcolm Brogdon led the Bucks with 20 points. LeBron James came back from strep throat — and he had 24 points, ten rebounds, and six assists as Eastern Conference leading Cleveland won its season series with Milwaukee three games to one. That’s important to note, because the Bucks would play the Cavs in the first round of the playoffs if they get the Number eight spot in the East — and both Milwaukee and Miami are now one and one half games behind Detroit for that spot.

>>Former Bucks Jennings, Bogut Released

(Undated) — Former Bucks Brandon Jennings and Andrew Bogut have both been released by their respective East Coast N-B-A teams. The New York Knicks cut Jennings, who was frustrated by a lack of playing time behind Derrick Rose — and Philadelphia released Bogut, who went away on a personal matter soon after the Dallas Mavericks sent him to Philly just before last Thursday’s N-B-A trade deadline. The 27-year-old Jennings signed a one year, five-million dollar deal with New York last summer, as team president Phil Jackson said he expected him to be the league’s Sixth Man of the Year. He averaged nine points and five assists in 58 games with the Knicks, and he hopes for a chance to get more minutes by signing with a playoff contender.

>>Brewers Win Their First Exhibition

(Surprise, AZ) — The Milwaukee Brewers win their first Cactus League exhibition in three tries, blanking the Texas Rangers 5-0 Monday in Surprise, Arizona. Outfield prospect Lewis Brinson had one double and two singles against the Rangers, who traded him to Milwaukee last summer in the deal that sent Jonathan Lucroy to Texas. Brinson also singled home the decisive first run for Milwaukee in the fifth inning off reliever Brady Dragmire. Brewers’ starter Junior Guerra struck out two in his only inning of work. Zach Davies will make his first start of the spring this (Tuesday) afternoon, when the Crew plays the Kansas City Royals in Phoenix.

>>Badger Men’s Hockey Rises To No. 16 In New Poll

(Undated) — The Wisconsin men’s hockey team rises three places to 16th in this week’s Division One poll from the U-S College Hockey Online. The Badgers have won three of their last four after splitting a pair at Minnesota last weekend, while improving to 18-11-and-1 overall. The U-W has two weeks left in its regular season, with a pair of games at Penn State coming up Friday and Saturday nights. Denver continues to lead the Division One men’s poll, which was the only one put out by College Online this week as the Division One women and “D” Three schools have started their playoffs. The Badger women have the top seed in the W-C-H-A’s Final four team Faceoff, and they’ll play North Dakota on Saturday afternoon in Minneapolis.

>>D3 Hoops Polls: River Falls Men 4th, Oshkosh Women 13th

(Undated) — The U-W River Falls men’s basketball team returns to the Top Five, just as their N-C-A-A Division Three playoff run begins. The Falcons, at 24-3, rose from sixth place to fourth in the new “D” Three Hoops Dot Com poll — as Saint Norbert dropped seven spots to 20th after losing in the semifinals of the Midwest Conference men’s tourney, and Whitewater slipped three places to 22nd. In the “D” Three women’s poll, Oshkosh is the only Wisconsin school in the Top 25 at Number 13. Saint Norbert is the state’s only ranked men’s and women’s teams not to make the national playoffs. A total of nine Wisconsin teams received invitations Monday — and the River Falls, Oshkosh, Whitewater, and Ripon men will play their first tournament games Friday along with the women’s teams from Superior, Oshkosh, Saint Norbert, Whitewater, and Lakeland.