Wisconsin Sports 2-27

>>Menard 5th At Daytona 500, Kenseth Crashes And Takes Last

(Daytona Beach, FL) — Eau Claire native Paul Menard takes fifth at the Daytona 500, as Kurt Busch won the Great American Race with a pass on the final lap. Matt Kenseth of Cambridge was 40th and last, after his car and four others crashed when Kyle Busch spun out on Turn Three in the 104th of 200 laps. Beloit born Danica Patrick placed 33rd in the season opener for NASCAR’s Monster Energy series — and Patrick was the only Wisconsin driver to earn playoff points in the first two stages of the three stage event. Patrick was tenth after the first stage and fifth in the second stage to earn seven points as part of NASCAR’s new season point system adopted this year. She was in 24th place in the point standings with 16 in all, while Menard is tenth with 32, and Kenseth in a tie for 32nd with seven points.

>>Bucks Hang On To Beat Suns

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Milwaukee Bucks survive a late rally to beat Phoenix 100-96 on Sunday at the BMO Harris Bradley Center. The Suns went on an 8-0 run in the final minutes, and they got to within one with 45 point four seconds left when rookie Marquese Chriss made a layup. Chriss missed two free throws with 30 seconds to go, and Tony Snell hit a three pointer to seal Milwaukee’s victory with eight point three seconds remaining. T-J Warren scored 23 points for Phoenix, which fell to 18-41 on the year — and Giannis Antetokounmpo 28 points for the Bucks, who are now 1-1 since the All Star break. Milwaukee is now in a virtual tie with Miami for ninth place in the N-B-A’s Eastern Conference, both one game behind Detroit for the final playoff slot, and the Bucks will play at East leading Cleveland tonight (Monday).

>>D1 Men’s Hoops: Badgers and Milwaukee Lose, UW-Green Bay Wins

(East Lansing, MI) — The Wisconsin men’s basketball team is still in second place entering the Big Ten’s final regular season week, despite losing four of its last five. The Badgers fell at Michigan State Sunday 84-74, the U-W’s tenth straight loss at the Breslin Center. The Badgers only made 13 of 25 free throws, and Nigel Hayes led Wisconsin with 22 points and eleven rebounds as the U-W fell to 11-5 in the Big Ten — one game up on Maryland and Minnesota and one game behind first place Purdue. In Horizon League regular season finales, the U-W Green Bay men clinched the Number three seed in the conference tourney by beating Detroit Mercy 89-81 at home. And U-W Milwaukee was outshot 52-43 percent in an 86-75 home loss to Oakland.

>>D1 Women’s Hoops: Green Bay Earns Horizon Tourney Top Seed

(Undated) — U-W Green Bay earns the top seed and a first round bye in the Horizon League women’s basketball tournament, after winning a share of its 19th straight conference title. The Phoenix ended their Horizon regular season Sunday at 15-3, after scoring the first 18 points in a 74-37 win at Northern Kentucky. Wright State tied for the league season crown with the Number-two tourney seed, following a 62-52 home win against fifth seed U-W Milwaukee which went 11-7 in its league campaign. In the Big Ten, Wisconsin has the eleventh seed in this week’s conference tourney at Indianapolis. The Badgers will play 14th seed Rutgers Wednesday afternoon after completing a 3-13 regular season with a 71-60 loss at Iowa Sunday.

>>Brewers Lose Exhibition Slugfest

(Phoenix, AZ) — The Milwaukee Brewers are 0-2 in their Cactus League exhibition season, after losing a 10-8 slugfest to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday in Phoenix. Brewers’ starter Wily Peralta threw two scoreless innings before the Dodgers scored seven times in the next few frames. Outfielder Ryan Cordell hit a two run homer and drove in four runs for the Crew — while Justin Turner, Scott Van Slyke, and Chase Utley combined for seven R-B-I’s for L-A. The Brewers will play Texas this (Monday) afternoon at the Rangers’ Spring Training Complex in Surprise, Arizona. Junior Guerra will make his first start for Milwaukee — and Manny Pina will make his first start behind the plate after Brewers’ skipper Craig Counsell got a look at catchers Andrew Susac and Jett Bandy during the weekend.

>>Other Sports: PGA, Horizon League Indoor Track, UWM Baseball

(Palm Beach Gardens, FL) — Pewaukee native Mark Wilson ties for 27th at the P-G-A’s Honda Classic in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. He shot a 69 in Sunday’s final round to finish at minus two 278, ten strokes behind tournament winner Rickie Fowler. In indoor track, the U-W Milwaukee women placed second and the Panther men third at the Horizon League meet which ended Sunday at Youngstown State — and the home team won both meets. Milwaukee’s Nate Novacek defended her Horizon crown in the 400 meter run. And in college baseball, U-W Milwaukee swept a doubleheader from Eastern Michigan, 4-2 and 3-0 in Winter Haven, Florida.

