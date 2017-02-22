Wisconsin Sports 2-23

>>Bucks Return From Break Vowing To Make Playoff Push

(St. Francis, WI) — The Milwaukee Bucks are back together after the All Star break, holding their first practice on Wednesday night with a vow to make a big push for the playoffs. Guard Matthew Dellavedova, who played in the last two N-B-A Finals with Cleveland, says the keys are to keep getting better every day and “bring it every night.” The Bucks are 25-30, one game behind Detroit for the eighth and final playoff slot in the Eastern Conference — and they’ll play eight of their next ten games at home starting tomorrow (Friday) night against Utah. Coach Jason Kidd vacationed in Mexico for much of his All Star break — and he says he focused on conditioning, defense, and shooting at Wednesday night’s practice. Kidd says he’ll keep starting rookie Thon Maker at center and try to limit guard Khris Middleton to about 25 minutes per night as he continues to recover from hamstring surgery.

>>Badgers Face Ohio State Hoping To Return To Big Ten Lead

(Columbus, OH) — The Wisconsin men’s basketball team will try to keep its newfound rhythm on offense going tonight (Thursday) at Ohio State. The 16th ranked Badgers broke out of their six game shooting slump in the second half of last Sunday’s 71-60 home victory against Maryland — and a win against the Buckeyes would put the U-W back into a tie with Purdue for first place in the Big Ten Conference. The Boilermakers are 12-3, with Wisconsin at 11-3 and third place Maryland at 10-5. Redshirt freshman guard Brevin Pritzl has been getting more playing time lately, and coach Greg Gard says he’s learning to do a lot of things on the floor beside shooting. Pritzl — a shooting standout in high school at De Pere — had seven rebounds, seven points, and one assist in 23 minutes against the Terrapins.

>>Wisconsin Women Finally Win Two Straight

(Madison, WI) — With only one contest left in the regular season, the Wisconsin women have a two game winning streak for the first time, after a 59-55 victory against Illinois on Wednesday night in Madison. It was the third consecutive home win for the Badgers, who started Big Ten play with a ten game losing streak but have now won three of their last five. The U-W only shot 36-percent from the floor but made eleven of 14 from the free throw line as the Badgers maintained a slim lead through most of the fourth quarter. Avyanna Young scored her one-thousandth career point, and Cayla McMorris scored 14 to lead Wisconsin. Alex Wittinger had 19 points, nine rebounds, and five blocked shots for Illinois — which now has the identical records as the U-W at 3-12 in the conference and 8-20 overall.

>>D3 Tourneys: River Falls Upset Point In WIAC, NACC Men Begin

(Undated) — Third seeded U-W Stevens Point is upset by Number six River Falls in the first round of the W-I-A-C women’s basketball tournament. The Falcons pulled off a 47-43 road victory against the Pointers Wednesday night, as River Falls made 13 of 16 free throws and Kate Thiesen scored 16 for the winners. In the other opening round game, fourth seeded La Crosse eliminated Number five Eau Claire 69-57 as Sydney Kannel scored 23 for the Eagles. River Falls now plays at top seeded Oshkosh in tomorrow (Friday) night’s semifinals, while La Crosse heads to Number two Whitewater. There were no surprises in the start of the N-A-C-C men’s tourney, as third seeded Concordia Wisconsin topped Number six Dominican 94-67 and fourth seed Wisconsin Lutheran sent fifth seeded Milwaukee Engineering home with a 76-73 win.

>>Big Ten, Horizon League Swim Meets Get Started

(Undated) — Wisconsin breaks three school records in two events as the Badgers finish the opening night of the Big Ten men’s swim meet in fourth place. The U-W set new team marks in the 200 yard medley relay and the 800 freestyle relay, without winning either event — and Cannon Clifton set a new Badger record in the 200 free with the opening leg of his relay. Four more events are on today’s (Thursday’s) schedule at Columbus, Ohio. At the Horizon League swim meet in Chicago, U-W Milwaukee leads the women’s standings by two points against Youngstown State with Green Bay in third — and Oakland leads the men with Milwaukee fourth and Green Bay sixth. The Milwaukee women set a new meet record in the 200 medley relay as Sara Bentley, Jennifer Kordik, Shelby Rozeboom, and Mandie Siehs clocked in at one minute, 39 and 52 hundredths seconds.

>>Other Sports: Brewers, NASCAR, Prep Wrestling, PGA Golf

(Undated) — Milwaukee Brewers’ manager Craig Counsell says he will not get serious about building a batting order until after the World Baseball Classic in March when hitters like Jonathan Villar return. The Brewers are gearing up for their first exhibition contests this weekend, starting with a game against U-W Milwaukee tomorrow (Friday) in Phoenix. In NASCAR, three Wisconsin drivers will compete for starting spots in Sunday’s Daytona 500 when they seek to qualify tonight (Thursday) in a pair of 150 mile Can Am Duels. Matt Kenseth of Cambridge starts fifth and Paul Menard of Eau Claire eleventh in the first qualifier, and Beloit born Danica Patrick starts 12th in the second duel. The state high school individual wrestling tournament begins today (Thursday) in Madison with 27 grapplers going for the second state titles or more — and in golf, Pewaukee native Mark Wilson plays in the P-G-A’s Honda Classic which begins today (Thursday) in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.