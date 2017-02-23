Wisconsin Sports 2-22

>>Marquette Sets Team Three Point Record In Home Rout Of Saint John’s

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Marquette men’s basketball team sets a new school season record for three pointers in a 93-71 home rout of Saint John’s. The Golden Eagles made 12 shots from beyond the arc for a season total of 275, which broke the program’s old mark of 274 from seven years ago. Marquette led by 15 at the half and rolled from there, improving to 8-7 in the Big East and 17-10 overall. Freshman Sam Hauser led the Eagles with 19 points, and Matt Heldt had his first career double double with 15 points and ten rebounds. Bashir Ahmed scored 21 for Saint John’s, which fell to 6-9 in the Big East and 12-16 overall.

>>Horizon Men’s Hoops: Green Bay Wins, Milwaukee Falls At Valpo

(Undated) — The U-W Green Bay men score 56 points in the second half en route to an 87-79 victory at Illinois Chicago. The Phoenix pulled away with a 15-0 run late in the second half, as they moved into sole possession of third place in the Horizon League at 11-5, with an overall mark of 17-11. Warren Jones scored 22 for Green Bay, while Tai Odiase had 16 points and 12 rebounds for Illinois Chicago as the Flames dropped to 7-9 in the conference and 14-15 overall. Meanwhile, the U-W Milwaukee men lost at league leading Valparaiso 67-61. Brock Stull scored 22 as the Panthers fell to 4-12 in the Horizon League and 8-21 overall — and Alec Peters had 23 points for Valpo, which is now 13-3 in the conference and 23-6 overall.

>>D3 Hoops: WIAC Men, NACC Women Begin League Tourneys With Upsets

(Undated) — U-W La Crosse pulls off a mild upset in the first round of the W-I-A-C men’s basketball tournament. The fifth seeded Eagles won at Number Four Eau Claire on Tuesday night, 76-66. Ben Meinholz scored 24 points for La Crosse, which will now play at top seeded River Falls in the league semifinals tomorrow (Thursday) night. Third seeded Whitewater scored a 78-69 home victory against Number six Stout, and the Warhawks will play at Number two Oshkosh in the semis. The N-A-C-C women’s basketball tournament also began Tuesday night, as sixth seeded Alverno upset Number three Benedictine 64-63 while fourth seeded Wisconsin Lutheran topped Concordia Chicago 66-45. Lutheran will play at Number One Concordia Wisconsin in Thursday night’s semifinals, while Alverno travels to Number two Lakeland.

>>Fifteen Upsets In Girls’ Prep Basketball Regionals

(Undated) — There are 15 upsets in 150 games as the Wisconsin girls’ high school basketball regionals began Tuesday night. The biggest upset was in Division Four, where 12th seeded Manawa upended Number Five Manitowoc Roncalli 53-47. In six games, tenth seeded teams eliminated Number sevens — Oregon, Sheboygan Falls, Waterloo, Gresham, Solon Springs, and Rosholt. The only defending champion that played Tuesday night, Wisconsin Rapids Assumption, won its opener in Division Five, eliminating Tigerton 61-49. The only top seeds that played were in “D” Five, and they went 4-0 on the night — and defending champs Verona, New Berlin Eisenhower, Hayward, and Mineral Point were among those getting byes to Friday night’s second round.

>>WIAA Hockey Regionals: Boys’ Defending Champ Loses

(Undated) — There will be a new state champion in W-I-A-A boys’ high school hockey. Returning champ Appleton East lost to Neenah 4-0 in the first round of the sectionals on Tuesday night, but it was not an upset because East was only seeded fifth this year while Neenah had the Number One seed. All eight top seeds cleared their brackets and advanced to the sectional finals on Friday and Saturday — Neenah, Hudson, Eau Claire Memorial, Wausau West, West Salem/Bangor, Verona, Waukesha North, and Hartland Arrowhead. In the girls’ tournament, top seeded Fond du Lac lost to the University School of Milwaukee 2-1 — but Number Ones Hudson, Sun Prairie, and Schofield D-C Everest all made it to Friday night’s sectional finals, as did defending champion Hayward.

>>Brewers: Jungmann Would Begin The Season From The Bullpen

(Phoenix, AZ) — Milwaukee Brewers’ right hander Taylor Jungmann would open the regular season from the bullpen, if he makes the team. Manager Craig Counsell said Tuesday that if the former starter pitches well at Spring Training, the team will “consider” letting Jungmann start the year as a reliever — and from there, it will be based on what the coaches see. Jungmann went 0-5 in six starts and two relief outings, and he spent most of last season in the minors to straighten out his mechanics. Meanwhile, Milwaukee batters hit live pitching Tuesday for the first time this spring, as ten hurlers threw to hitters including Hiram Burgos — who will start in the Crew’s first exhibition game on Friday against U-W Milwaukee. Up to 14 more pitchers will make their first throws to hitters today (Wednesday).