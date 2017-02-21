Wisconsin Sports 2-21

>>State Girls Hoops Regionals Start With 470 Teams

(Undated) — Four-hundred-70 Wisconsin girls’ high school basketball teams will start playing for state championships tonight (Tuesday) as regional play begins. Only one of last year’s five titlists has a Number One seed going into this tournament, and that’s Hayward in Division Three. Five teams in Division One have top seeds, and there are eight Number Ones in each of the other four groupings — and they all have byes until Friday night’s second round except for Clayton which plays this (Tuesday) evening in Division Five. One-hundred-50 girls’ games will be played tonight (Tuesday) throughout Wisconsin. The boys’ basketball regionals begin next Tuesday.

>>Marquette Men Start Final NCAA Push

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Marquette men’s basketball team begins a final two week push for a national tournament bid tonight (Tuesday), when it hosts Saint John’s. The Golden Eagles are 16-10 overall and 7-7 in the Big East after a 22 point home rout of Xavier on Saturday night, when guard Andrew Rousey scored 18 points for Marquette. Saint John’s has not played since last Wednesday night, when Federico Mussini scored 20 off the bench for the Red Storm in a 110-86 loss at Butler. Saint John’s comes in at 6-8 in the Big East and 12-15 overall. In Horizon League men’s play this (Tuesday) evening, U-W Milwaukee is at Valparaiso while Green Bay plays at Illinois Chicago.

>>Horizon Women’s Hoops: UWGB Stays In Contention For Crown, UWM Wins

(Undated) — The U-W Green Bay women’s basketball team remains in contention for a Horizon League title, after winning its home finale 65-31 against Illinois Chicago Monday night. The Phoenix are now one game behind Wright State, which lost to Detroit Mercy 85-80 on Monday — and Green Bay will have to beat Wright State on the road Friday or else U-W-G-B will end its streak of 18 consecutive conference season crowns. Jessica Lindstrom had 18 points and 13 rebounds for Green Bay on Monday, as it improved to 13-3 in Horizon play and 22-5 overall. The U-W Milwaukee women remained in a tie for third with Detroit Mercy, as the Panthers beat Valparaiso at home 80-64. Jenny Lindner scored 23 for U-W-M, which is now 11-5 in the conference and 19-8 overall.

>>D3 UMAC Tourneys: Northland Men Lose, Superior Women Learn Opponent

(Undated) — Northland College of Ashland has been eliminated in its opening round of the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference men’s basketball tournament. The fourth seeded Lumberjacks lost to Number Five Minnesota Morris in a mild upset on Monday night, 89-76. Dan Campion scored 29 points for Northland. In the UMAC (you mack) women’s tournament, Bethany Lutheran beat Martin Luther 72-67 Monday night, and Bethany will play at top seeded U-W Superior tomorrow (Wednesday) night in the women’s semifinals.

>>Wisconsin Football Gets Three Instate Players For 2018

(Madison, WI) — Three Wisconsin high school football players have made verbal commitments to their homestate Badgers for the 2018 season. Linebackers Mason Platter of Menomonie and C-J Goetz of Waukesha Catholic Memorial announced their plans on Twitter Monday, as did defensive end Boyd Dietzen of Kimberly. Dietzen had 16 sacks last year to help Kimberly win its third straight W-I-A-A Division One state championship — and Goetz was a first team all stater as his Catholic Memorial squad won the Division Three crown. Wisconsin now has at least six known commitments for next year’s recruiting class.

>>Warm Weather Forces Birkie To Change Its Route

(Hayward, WI) — New start and finish lines are expected to be announced today (Tuesday) for the American Birkbeiner (birk by ner) cross country ski race that’s scheduled for Saturday in the Hayward area. Warm weather has forced race officials to remove Lake Hayward from the route, which means the Birkie will not have its usual start and finish in downtown Hayward. The race is North America’s largest cross country ski event, as 13-thousand skiers from 46 states and 22 nations took part last year.