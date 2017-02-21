Wisconsin Sports 2-20

>>Badgers Win Foul-Filled Game 71-60

(Madison, WI) — An invigorated Nigel Hayes and the return of senior guard Bronson Koenig were big factors in Wisconsin’s 71-60 win over Maryland Sunday afternoon. The victory broke a two-game losing streak for the Badgers and kept them in first place in the Big Ten Conference standings. Hayes scored 14 of his team-high 21 points in the second half as his team pulled away from the Terrapins. Ethan Happ added 20 and Koenig scored nine after missing one game with a calf injury. The two teams were whistled for 48 fouls. Happ spent much of the second half in foul trouble, but Hayes was able to take down 10 rebounds. Bucky goes for the season sweep against Ohio State in Columbus Thursday.

>>Cross Border Rivals Battle To Scoreless Tie

(Minneapolis, MN) — Two games, two ties. The Wisconsin Badgers battled Minnesota to a scoreless deadlock Sunday in Minneapolis. The Gophers got the extra point in the league standings with a score in the final round of the shootout. Badger senior Ann-Renee Desbiens stopped 35 shots to claim her 13th shutout of the season. The Wisconsin women’s team will host Minnesota State-Mankato next weekend in the first-round, W-C-H-A best-of-three playoff series at LaBahn Arena.

>>West Winds NBA All-Star Game, Antetokounmpo Scores 30

(New Orleans, LA) — Milwaukee Bucks All-Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points and grabbed six rebounds at the 66th N-B-A All-Star Game in New Orleans Sunday. His Eastern Conference team was beaten in a high-scoring game, 192-182. Hometown star Anthony Davis of the Pelicans was named Most Valuable Player after scoring a record 52 points. Former Marquette star Jimmy Butler started for the East, scoring six points, taking down three rebounds and handing out two assists.

>>Logano Takes Clash, Danica Patrick Finishes 4th

(Daytona Beach, FL) — Joey Logano won the NASCAR season-opening, 75-lap Advance Auto Parts Clash at Daytona Speedway Sunday. The exhibition had been delayed one day by weather. Beloit-born Danica Patrick finished fourth, the highest finish for a woman in a sanctioned race in Daytona history. Patrick pointed out to reporters it wasn’t a points event, but said it was a nice way to start the season competitively. Also Sunday, Chase Elliott claimed the pole for next weekend’s Daytona 500. The rest of the field will be determined Thursday in two Can Am duels.

>>Kelly’s First Champions Tour Event Is A Good One

(Naples, FL) — Madison golfer Jerry Kelly made a strong showing in his first Champions Tour event. Kelly finished third in the Chubb Classic in Naples, Florida, Sunday. He shot a six-under par 66 to finish five strokes behind winner Fred Couples. Fox Point native Skip Kendall finished in a tie for 25th, another five shots behind Kelly.