Wisconsin Sports 2-2

>>Bucks Lose At Utah For 15th Straight Time

(Salt Lake City, UT) — The Milwaukee Bucks have lost their annual game at Utah for the 15th straight year, falling 104-88 on Wednesday night. The Bucks fell apart in the second quarter, when they were outscored 31-16 to go down by 18 at the half — and the Jazz pushed the lead to 24 with a 10-4 run early in the third quarter. It was Milwaukee’s ninth loss in its last ten games, as the Bucks fell six games below .500 at 21-27 — and they’re now in tenth place in the Eastern Conference, but still only one game behind Charlotte for the eighth and final postseason slot. Jabari Parker led the Bucks with 17 points and rookie Thon Maker had 12 points and three blocked shots in his second consecutive start. Gordon Hayward led Utah with 27 points and Rudy Gobert had 26 points and 15 rebounds for a Jazz team that has now beaten the Bucks in every game on their home floor since 2001.

>>Men’s College Hoops: Marquette Loses Back To Back Games

(New York, NY) — The Marquette men’s basketball team has lost its second straight, 86-72 to Saint John’s at Madison Square Garden in New York. The Golden Eagles trailed by eight at the break, after shooting just 35-percent in the first half. Marquette trailed by four with about 16 minutes left when Saint John’s pulled away with a 13-0 run. Bashir Ahmed scored a game high 23 points for the Red Storm, which improved to 5-6 in the Big East and 11-13 overall. Andrew Rousey scored 21 off the bench for Marquette, which negated two recent wins against Top Ten teams while falling to 5-5 in the Big East and 14-8 overall. Tonight (Thursday), there’s a full schedule in the Horizon League as the U-W Green Bay men host Illinois Chicago and the Milwaukee men entertain Valparaiso — and the 21st ranked Green Bay are at Oakland while the U-W-M women play at Detroit Mercy.

>>Women’s Hoops: Badgers Crushed At Northwestern, Now 0-9 In Big Ten

(Evanston, IL) — A poor shooting night gives the Wisconsin women their ninth straight loss, 63-43 at Northwestern. The Badgers only shot 22-percent in the first half and 33-percent for the game, as they dropped to 0-9 in the Big Ten Conference and 5-17 overall. Wisconsin’s defense held Northwestern to 24 points in the first 20 minutes, but the Badgers failed to score in the final seven minutes and 21 seconds of the half and went down by ten at the break. The U-W shot 53-percent in the third quarter to trail by ten going into the final period, but turnovers hurt the Badgers all night as they committed 22 of them — allowing Northwestern to score 20 points off those miscues. Nia Coffey had 15 points and ten rebounds for the Wildcats — who improved to 6-3 in the Big Ten and 17-5 overall while Cayla McMorris led Wisconsin with eleven points and eight boards.

>>Badgers Load Up On Receivers, Offensive Linemen In Signing Day

(Madison, WI) — The Wisconsin football team is loading up on receivers and offensive linemen. The Badgers acquired 19 scholarship players during Wednesday’s National Signing Day, and 40-percent of those were wideouts and linemen. The U-W picked up four receivers including Springfield, Ohio standout Danny Davis who chose the Badgers on Wednesday while rejecting offers from West Virginia and Kentucky. Wisconsin had concerns with depth on the offensive line last season, but it now has 14 scholarship players on the “O” line after signing four Wednesday — three of whom played their high school football in the Badger State. The U-W also added ten walk ons.

>>Golf: Stricker Makes PGA Tour Debut At Phoenix Open

(Scottsdale, AZ) — Steve Stricker of Madison will make his 2017 P-G-A Tour debut today (Thursday) as the Waste Management Phoenix Open begins in Scottsdale. Stricker turns 50 later this month, which makes him eligible for the senior Champions Tour. But he expects to play in a lot of events on the regular P-G-A Tour, where he had three straight Top Five showings last year which included a fourth place finish at the British Open. Pewaukee native Mark Wilson is also teeing it up today (Thursday) at Scottsdale.