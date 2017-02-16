Wisconsin Sports 2-17

>>Wisconsin Loses At Michigan, Slips Into Tie For Big Ten Lead

(Ann Arbor, MI) — The Wisconsin men’s basketball team falls into a three way tie for first place in the Big Ten after losing at Michigan Thursday night 64-58. The Badgers played without senior guard Bronson Koenig, whose performance slipped after he injured his left calf late in January — and coach Greg Gard was not sure when Koenig could return, saying he was day to day. Michigan took the lead for good with almost eight minutes left, when Muhammad Ali Abdur Rahkman was fouled in making a three pointer and hit the free throw that came with it. Moritz Wagner scored 21 for the Wolverines, who snapped a five game losing streak to the Badgers and won their third straight overall with a 7-6 conference mark. Wisconsin shot 38-percent, continuing a six game shooting slump as center Ethan Happ scored 22 points — and the eleventh ranked Badgers fell to 10-3 in the Big Ten, tied with Purdue and Maryland, with the U-W hosting the Terrapins on Sunday.

>>Hayes Among Ten Finalists For Lowe’s Senior CLASS Award

(Madison, WI) — Wisconsin forward Nigel Hayes is one of ten finalists for the Lowe’s “Senior CLASS Award” in men’s college basketball. There are also ten women’s finalists. Both honors are given to seniors who stand out in competition, classroom performance, community service, and character. A media panel chose the finalists — and the two winners will be determined by the media, Division One coaches, and a fan vote online at SeniorClassAward Dot Com. The winners will be announced in early April at the men’s and women’s Final Fours.

>>Bucks’ Brogdon Ready For All Star Rookie/Sophomore Challenge

(New Orleans, LA) — The N-B-A All Star Weekend begins tonight (Friday) in New Orleans, and Milwaukee Bucks’ rookie guard Malcolm Brogdon will play in the Rising Stars Challenge. He’ll join former Badgers’ star Frank Kaminsky of Charlotte on a team of American born first and second year pros, against a squad of foreign born players. The 24-year-old Brogdon leads all N-B-A rookies in three point accuracy at 42-percent — and he’s averaging nine points and four assists while appearing in all 55 games for the Bucks. Brogdon was Milwaukee’s second round pick out of Virginia last year, and he says the pace of play in the N-B-A did not ramp up as much as he had expected. Several events are planned the next two nights in advance of Sunday evening’s N-B-A All Star Game, in which Giannis Antetokounmpo will be Milwaukee’s first participant since 2004.

>>Prep Hockey Regionals: Two Major Boys’ Upsets, Girls’ Tourney Opens

(Undated) — There were two major upsets among 24 regional finals Thursday night in the boys’ state high school hockey tournament. Number seven Kenosha Bradford eliminated Janesville 7-3, and sixth seeded Bay Port knocked off Number three Antigo 4-3 in overtime. All seven Number One seeds that played were victorious, and eight more regional finals are set for this (Friday) evening when returning champion Appleton East and top seeded Hartland Arrowhead play different opponents. Also, the girls’ W-I-A-A regionals opened Thursday night with nine games, and six more are set for tonight (Friday). Defending girls’ champion Hayward blanked Chippewa Falls 10-0, and Number five seeds Somerset and Onalaska had mild upsets against fourth seeds.

>>WIAA Boys State High School Swim Meet Begins

(Madison, WI) — The W-I-A-A boys’ state high school swimming finals begin this (Friday) afternoon at the U-W Natatorium in Madison. Team and individual finals will be run today (Friday) in Division Two, with the Division One meet planned for Saturday. Madison Memorial comes in with six straight “D” One titles. Eau Claire Memorial/North senior Paul DeLakis goes for his fourth state gold medal in the 100-yard breaststroke — and six other event champions will try to repeat. Monona Grove goes for its third consecutive team crown in Division Two — and Monona Grove junior Ben McDade is the two time returning champ in the 200 and 500 freestyles with eight others also seeking repeat titles.

>>College Swim Meets: Badgers, WIAC

(Undated) — Wisconsin has moved up to second place at the halfway mark of the Big Ten women’s swim meet at Purdue. Indiana is the leader with 393 points going into the third day of competition today (Friday), with the U-W at 378-point-five. Wisconsin’s Cierra Runge placed second in the 500 yard freestyle, while Chase Kinney was the runner up in the 50 free for the second straight year. At the W-I-A-C swim meet in Brown Deer, 17 time defending men’s champion U-W Stevens Point is in first place through five events with Eau Claire second — and five time defending women’s champion La Crosse leads Eau Claire after six events. Nate Somers of Stevens Point won his second straight title in the 500 yard freestyle. Samantha Senczyszyn of Eau Claire won her third gold in the 50 freestyle, and Jessica Short of Eau Claire won for a third time in the 200 individual medley.