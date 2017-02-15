Wisconsin Sports 2-16

>>Bucks Hang On To Win At Brooklyn

(Brooklyn, NY) — The Milwaukee Bucks survive a 43 point fourth quarter rally by Brooklyn to beat the Nets 129-125 Wednesday night in New York City. Khris Middleton had his best performance since returning last week from hamstring surgery, as he made four free throws in the final 20 seconds to clinch Milwaukee’s third straight victory. Middleton had 20 points, seven assists, three steals, and three rebounds in a season high 26 minutes. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 33 points, as they handed the Nets their 14th straight loss overall and their 16th defeat in a row at the Barclays Center. Brook Lopez led Brooklyn with 36 points and eight blocked shots, as the Nets lost to Milwaukee for the eighth straight time. The Bucks enter their six day All Star break five games below .500 but still in playoff contention, as Antetokounmpo now gets ready to start for the Eastern Conference in Sunday night’s N-B-A All Star Game in New Orleans.

>>Wisconsin Seeks To Hang Onto Big Ten Lead At Michigan

(Ann Arbor, MI) — The Wisconsin men’s basketball team will try to hang onto a one half game lead in the Big Ten tonight (Thursday), when it plays at Michigan. The Badgers are 10-2 in the conference, after their seven point home loss to Northwestern last Sunday night. Purdue edged closer to first with a 19 point home rout of Rutgers Tuesday, and Maryland moved into a tie for second on Wednesday night with a 74-64 win at Northwestern. Maryland plays at Wisconsin on Sunday — but first, the Badgers will try this (Thursday) evening to end a five game shooting slump in which they’ve shot less than 40-percent, as they face a Michigan team that’s 6-6 in the Big Ten and 16-9 overall. The eleventh ranked Badgers are 21-4 overall.

>>Badger Women Fall At No. 2 Maryland

(College Park, MD) — The Wisconsin women get crushed at second ranked Maryland, 89-40. The Terrapins scored the first 16 points of Wednesday night’s game and rolled from there, as they stayed undefeated in the Big Ten at 14-0 with an overall mark of 26-1. Maryland shot 52-percent, a season high against the U-W, and S. Walker Kimbrough led the Terps with 22 points while hitting eight of nine from the floor. Freshman forward Courtney Frederickson scored 14 for Wisconsin, which shot 31-percent in losing its second straight while falling to 1-12 in the Big Ten and 6-20 overall.

>>Both Ranked WIAC Men’s Teams Lose, Two Women’s Teams Win Crowns

(Undated) — In Division Three college basketball, both nationally ranked W-I-A-C men’s teams lost their second to last regular season games on Wednesday night. U-W River Falls, ranked fourth by “D” Three Hoops Dot Com, lost at Eau Claire 83-80. And 17th ranked U-W Whitewater fell at home to Oshkosh 67-63. River Falls is now 11-2 in league play after winning the W-I-A-C’s regular season crown last weekend, and Whitewater dropped to a three way tie for second with its loss. In women’s basketball, Oshkosh won the W-I-A-C season title outright — its first championship since 2006 after edging U-W Whitewater 59-58 at home. And in the N-A-C-C, Concordia-Wisconsin won its second straight women’s regular season crown with an 80-39 home rout of Madison Edgewood.

>>AHL Hockey: Admirals Beat San Antonio For Eighth Straight Time

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Milwaukee Admirals score four times in the third period to beat San Antonio at home, 5-1 on Wednesday night. It was Milwaukee’s eighth straight victory against the Rampage, which is now 0-5 on a nine game road trip. The Admirals broke a 1-1 tie by scoring three goals in less than three minutes, starting with a penalty shot from Kevin Fiala who also had one assist on the night. N-H-L veteran Mike Ribeiro scored his first goal in five games for the Admirals on a power play to end the scoring spike. Juuse Saros had 25 saves after being sent to Milwaukee from the N-H-L’s Nashville Predators who are on a bye week.

>>Other Sports: Brewers, College Swimming, PGA

(Undated) — Milwaukee Brewers’ manager Craig Counsell says he’ll give up to ten starting candidates lots of work at Spring Training. Pitchers and catchers had their first official workout Wednesday in Phoenix — and Counsell said he would give minor league starters Jorge Lopez, Josh Hader, and Brandon Woodruff a lot of playing time along with seven candidates on the Brewers’ Major League roster. Starters Wily Peralta and Hiram Burgos will miss part of their spring camp to play in the World Baseball Classic. In college swimming, Cannon Clifton is the Big Ten men’s swimmer of the week and the U-W’s Beata Nelson is the women’s freshman of the week — while the Division Three W-I-A-C opens its conference swim meet today (Thursday) in Brown Deer. And on the P-G-A golf tour, no Wisconsin players are competing in the Genesis Open in Pacific Palisades, California.