Wisconsin Sports 2-15

>>Brewers To Hold First Practice

(Phoenix, AZ) — The Milwaukee Brewers will hold their first official Spring Training workout today (Wednesday), after pitchers and catchers reported on Tuesday. Three pitchers will be restricted after having surgery in the offseason — Yhonathan Barrios with a bad shoulder, and Adrian Houser and Sean Nolin with elbow injuries. Outfielder Corey Ray, last year’s first round draft choice, is not expected to play at the Brewers’ Major League camp this spring after he tore his left meniscus last October at the Instructional League and had knee surgery. General manager David Stearns says Ray will still spend a couple weeks at big league camp to get to know the Brewers’ coaches and players a little better. Also, closer Neftali Feliz is expected to miss several days of camp due to visa issues from his home in the Dominican Republic.

>>Brewers: Anderson Loses Arbitration

(Phoenix, AZ) — Brewers’ starter Chase Anderson has lost his salary arbitration, but he’ll still get a nice pay raise from last season when he made 520-thousand dollars. A three person panel accepted the Brewers’ offer of two-point-four-five million dollars for this season, while Anderson wanted 400-thousand dollars more in Milwaukee’s first player arbitration hearing since 2012. The right hander went 9-11 last year with a four-point-three-nine E-R-A. His hearing took place nine days ago, but Major League Baseball waited to announce results for six pitchers so none of them would figure into the ongoing hearings.

>>Badger Men’s Hoops: Koenig Sits Out Practice, UW Big Ten Lead Cut

(Madison, WI) — Wisconsin men’s basketball guard Bronson Koenig gets a breather, as he sat out Tuesday’s practice. The senior has been playing through an injured left calf suffered January 24th against Penn State. Koenig has only shot 25-percent since his injury, averaging nine points in his last five games while his season scoring average has dropped to almost 13 and one half points per outing. Koenig is expected to play tomorrow (Thursday) night, when the eleventh ranked Badgers take on Michigan at Ann Arbor. Meanwhile, the Badgers had their Big Ten Conference lead cut to one half game Tuesday night, when second place Purdue beat Rutgers at home, 74-55.

>>One Notable Upset In First Round Of Boys State Hockey

(Undated) — There’s one notable upset from the first round of the boys’ state high school hockey regionals. Tenth seeded Ashwaubenon eliminated Number seven De Pere/West De Pere 6-2 on Tuesday night. There were also four mild upsets as ninth seeded Stoughton, West Bend, Sauk Prairie, and Eau Claire Regis all defeated Number eight seeds. Forty-six teams played Tuesday while 41 others had byes, including returning champ Appleton East and all eight Number Ones. Second round games will be played tomorrow (Thursday) and Friday throughout Wisconsin.

>>Former Packers’ Punter Masthay Seeks Return To NFL

(Green Bay, WI) — Former Green Bay punter Tim Masthay did not play in the N-F-L last season after the Packers cut him following last summer’s training camp. Now, the 29-year-old Masthay tells the Green Bay Press Gazette he wants to play for somebody this fall — and he’s training and staying ready in the hopes that a coach or G-M will call him. Masthay had one tryout with the Arizona Cardinals last fall, but that was it. Otherwise, he was busy helping his wife Amanda raise one son and two daughters, all of them age four and younger. The Packers signed Tampa Bay free agent Jacob Schum as their punter this past season — and he ranked 24th in the N-F-L with a net average of 39-point-one yards per punt.

>>UWM Is Third In Preseason Horizon League Baseball Poll

(Indianapolis, IN) — U-W Milwaukee is picked to finish third in the Horizon League baseball regular season. A coaches’ preseason poll has Wright State taking first, and Illinois Chicago second. Milwaukee brings back junior catcher Daulton Varsho, last year’s Horizon League player of the year with a .381 batting average, six triples, and an on base plus slugging percentage of one-point-oh-five-seven — and Varsho threw out 20 would be base stealers last year, while stealing 16 bases himself in 17 tries. Milwaukee opens its season Friday against Illinois at the Cardinal Classic in Beaumont, Texas.