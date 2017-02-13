Wisconsin Sports 2-14

>>Bucks Beat Detroit, Gain Ground In Playoff Hunt

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Milwaukee Bucks have gained ground in the N-B-A playoff hunt after a 102-89 home victory against Detroit on Monday night. The Bucks moved into sole possession of ninth place in the Eastern Conference, one game behind the Pistons for the eighth and final postseason slot with 28 games left. Former Piston Greg Monroe had a big night with 25 points and 13 rebounds, and Michael Beasley added 23 points as All Star Giannis Antetokounmpo was limited to just eight points — his lowest scoring of the season when playing at least ten minutes. Milwaukee led by 17 at the half in winning its first back to back games in the last month, with only a road contest at Brooklyn tomorrow (Wednesday) night before the All Star break. Marcus Morris scored 26 for Detroit, and former Buck and Wisconsin Badger Jon Leuer had 15 points and eleven rebounds.

>>Brewers’ Spring Training Begins

(Phoenix, AZ) — Spring training begins today (Tuesday) for the Milwaukee Brewers as pitchers and catchers report to the Crew’s complex at Maryvale Baseball Park in Phoenix. They’ll hold their first official workout tomorrow (Wednesday) — and a good number of position players normally join them. The Brewers’ first full team workout comes on Saturday — and then they’ll have six days to get ready for their first games. The Brewers will open their exhibition schedule one week from Friday against U-W Milwaukee, with Cactus League play to begin on Saturday February 25th against the Angels of Anaheim. Brewers’ general manager David Stearns begins his second full season of the team’s rebuilding process, stocking up on prospects with the goal of having the best gel into a winner — while having a competitive team on the field for fans to enjoy this season.

>>D3 Hoops Polls: River Falls Men Back In Top Five, Oshkosh Women 11th

(Undated) — U-W River Falls has returned to the national Top Five in the new men’s basketball poll from “D” Three Hoops Dot Com. The Falcons are back at Number four, where they were two weeks ago before they snapped a 17 game winning streak with a loss to Oshkosh and fell to seventh in the poll. Saint Norbert slipped from ninth to 14th after a weekend loss to Grinnell, and Whitewater rose one spot to 17th with Babson of Massachusetts still at Number One. In the “D” Three women’s poll, Oshkosh rose three spots to eleventh, and Whitewater dropped out of the Top 25 after being 24th last week. Amherst of Massachusetts remains the women’s Number One.

>>WIAA Boys’ Hockey Regionals Begin

(Undated) — Eighty seven Wisconsin boys’ high school hockey teams will start playing for a state championship tonight (Tuesday) as regional play begins. Twenty-three first round contests will be played in one group — and 41 schools have byes until the regional finals Thursday and Friday nights. Defending champion Appleton East has a Number five seed this year, with a first round bye. Eight teams have Number One seeds, all with byes until the second round — Hudson, Eau Claire Memorial, Wausau West, West Salem/Bangor, Neenah, Verona, Waukesha North, and Hartland Arrowhead. Meanwhile, 31 girls’ hockey teams will begin their regional play Thursday and Friday nights with Hayward as the defending state champion.

>>USCHO D3 Hockey Polls: St. Norbert Men 2nd, River Falls Women 3rd

(Undated) — Saint Norbert of De Pere remains second in the new Division Three men’s hockey poll from U-S College Hockey Online. The Green Knights are 18-4-and-1 after clinching the North Division title in the Northern Collegiate Hockey Association. U-W Stevens Point remains fourth in the national poll, after winning the W-I-A-C men’s regular season championship this past weekend — and Eau Claire rose one spot to sixth with Norwich at Number One. In the Division Three women’s poll, River Falls dropped from second to third, despite clinching its fourth straight W-I-A-C season title during the weekend. Adrian jumped one spot to second in the poll, with Plattsburgh remaining at Number One.