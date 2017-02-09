Wisconsin Sports 2-10

>>Hayes, Happ Help Badgers Get By Nebraska In Overtime

(Lincoln, NE) — Nigel Hayes makes a three pointer with 18 point four seconds left, and Ethan Happ blocks Nebraska’s final shot to give Wisconsin a 70-69 overtime victory at Lincoln. The Badgers won their eighth straight game even though they were outrebounded 50-37 while shooting poorly for their fourth straight contest, hitting just 36-point-five percent. Hayes scored 20 points, all but two after halftime, as Wisconsin continues to lead the Big Ten by one and one half games with Purdue now in second and Maryland third. Michael Jacobson took the Cornhuskers to overtime with a three pointer at the buzzer, and Tai Webster scored 19 as Nebraska lost its eighth game in its last nine to drop to 4-8 in the Big Ten and 10-14 overall. Zak Showalter made four three pointers and had 15 for the Badgers, who are now 10-1 in the conference and 21-3 overall.

>>Kidd: Bucks Have Spirited Practice Despite Missing Parker

(Milwaukee, WI) — Milwaukee Bucks’ coach Jason Kidd says his team had a spirited practice Thursday, despite the news that Jabari Parker will miss 12 more months with a second torn A-C-L in his left knee. The Bucks don’t have much time to grieve as they host the Los Angeles Lakers tonight (Friday) and play at Indiana tomorrow (Saturday). The 21-year-old Parker, a third year pro, hurt the knee Wednesday in a Bucks’ home loss to Miami — and it’s the same knee he hurt in December of 2014. Kidd says the Bucks had to play this season without high scoring Khris Middleton until this week — and now they must learn how to play without Parker. Kidd says it will take a team effort just to win, as the Bucks have lost nine of eleven to slip to eleventh place in the N-B-A’s Eastern Conference, two games behind Detroit for the eighth and final East playoff spot with 31 games left.

>>Horizon Men’s Hoops: Green Bay, UWM Both Lose

(Undated) — The U-W Green Bay men fall two games back in the Horizon League men’s basketball race, after losing at Northern Kentucky 69-67 on Thursday night. The Phoenix roared back from 18 points down, but they committed two traveling violations in the final minute and could not get over the hump. Kerem Kanter had 23 points and 14 rebounds as Green Bay dropped to 9-4 in conference play but still kept sole possession of second place, one half game on Oakland and two behind Valparaiso which became the first Horizon team to win 20 overall games. U-W Milwaukee, meanwhile, dropped to a tie for eighth place after losing at Wright State 76-65. The Raiders took control with a 12-2 run in the second half, as Brock Stull scored 19 for a U-W-M team which slipped to 4-9 in Horizon play and 8-18 overall.

>>Women’s Hoops: Badgers Snap 10 Game Losing Streak; UWGB, UWM Also Win

(Undated) — The Wisconsin women snap a ten game losing streak with an 82-56 home victory against Nebraska. Courtney Fredrickson had 15 points and ten rebounds for the U-W, which shot 50-percent and won its first Big Ten contest of the year and its first overall game since December 15th. In the Horizon League, U-W Green Bay remains in second place by one half game after a 79-60 home victory against Cleveland State which ended a two game losing streak. Jessica Lindstrom had 24 points and ten rebounds for U-W-G-B, which is now 11-2 in the conference with 20 overall wins for the 18th straight year. Meanwhile, U-W Milwaukee used a 38-17 rebounding edge to win at Youngstown State 86-82, as Steph Kostowicz made six free throws in the final 75 seconds to help the Panthers improve to 8-5 in the Horizon League.

>>PGA Golf: Rain Holds Up First Round At Pebble Beach

(Pebble Beach, CA) — Two Wisconsin golfers have yet to complete their first rounds at the P-G-A’s Pebble Beach Pro Am. Steve Stricker of Madison only played eleven holes before rain washed out the day’s play. He was at two above par, tied for 82nd place at that point. Jerry Kelly of Madison was at plus eight on his 15th hole, tied for 152nd. Rick Lamb, Joel Dahmen, and Seung Yul Noh all had the clubhouse lead at minus four, as only 73 of the 156 players completed their rounds — and they’re scheduled to resume play at 9:30 this (Friday) morning on the central California coast.

>>Badger Hockey: Men Try To Win Sixth Straight, Women

(Madison, WI) — The Wisconsin men’s hockey team takes a five game winning streak into a pair of home contests against Penn State tonight (Friday) and tomorrow (Saturday) night. The 17th ranked Badgers are tied for the Big Ten Conference lead with Minnesota at 8-2, as they come off back to back sweeps of Michigan State and Ohio State while Penn State is third at 5-4-and-1. Meanwhile, the top ranked Badger women’s hockey team has a big series in Madison against second ranked Minnesota Duluth tomorrow (Saturday) and Sunday afternoons. It’s the final scheduled home series for the U-W, which is 21-2-and-1 in the W-C-H-A and 26-2-and-1 overall. U-M-D comes in a 17-4-and-3 in league contests and 20-4-and-4 overall.