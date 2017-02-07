mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
William R. “BILL” Schreiber

William R. “BILL” Schreiber, 88, of Rice Lake, formerly of Ladysmith, died on Saturday, Feb. 4th, at The Wissota Health and Regional Vent Center in Chippewa Falls.  He is survived by his wife, Nona Ann, 2 daughters, Susan Westberg of St. Anthony, ND, Nina Hohnstein of San Diego, CA, 10 grandchildren, 2 sisters and 1 brother, Alice Ferrel of Georgetown, KY, Ruth Ewer and James Schreiber both of Ladysmith.

Funeral services for Bill Schreiber will be held on Saturday, Feb. 11th at 11 AM at the Ladysmith Baptist Church with Rev. Tyler Ewer officiating.  Burial with Military Honors provided by the Ladysmith Veteran’s Assn will be in Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith.    The Schreiber Family will receive friends at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith on Friday from 4 PM until 6 PM and then at the Church on Saturday for an hour prior to service time.  IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, MEMORIALS IN THE NAME OF WILLIAM R. SCHREIBER ARE REQUESTED FOR – THE ALS FOUNDATION, AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY, THE LADYSMITH PREGNANCY RESOURCE CENTER OR THE PREGNANCY HELP CENTER IN RICE LAKE.

 

