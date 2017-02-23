Sr. Teresa M. Schueller of the Order of the Servants of Mary, died on Friday, Feb. 24th, at the Ladysmith Nursing Home. Sr. is survived by members of the Servants of Mary, a sister-in-law, Anna and nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Sr. Teresa Schueller will be held on Tuesday, Feb 28, at 11 AM at Our Lady of Sorrows Church with burial in the Convent Cemetery. Friends are welcome on Tuesday at the Church to pay their respects beginning at 9:30 AM until service time. In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Servants of Mary in Ladysmith. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home of Ladysmith is assisting with the arrangements.