Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 2-9-17

(Madison, WI) — Governor Scott Walker will make another quick tour of Wisconsin today (Thursday) to promote the two year, 76-billion dollar state budget he proposed Wednesday. He’s starting in Milwaukee with a speech at the annual Governor’s Conference on Economic Development — and he’ll then head to technical colleges in Appleton, Wausau, and La Crosse where he wants to freeze tech school tuition for the next two years. On transportation, Walker’s budget would scrap an expansion of Interstate 94 in Milwaukee, while moving forward with other delayed projects that include I-94 from Milwaukee to the Illinois line, Highway 15 in the Appleton area, and Highway 18/151 at Madison. Democrats say the G-O-P governor’s large increase in school funding does not erase all the cuts he made in past budgets, saying he’s trying to look good to his potential voters for 2018. Walker again vowed to veto any tax or fee hike for highways — but he did allow for higher admission and camping fees at state parks.

(Madison, WI) — Republican state lawmakers promise a thorough review of the spending plans from their party’s governor. Scott Walker gave them a two year state budget proposal Wednesday with almost 600-million dollars in tax and fee cuts that include a sales tax holiday at back to school time, and millions in income tax and property tax cuts. Senate finance chair Alberta Darling says some of her G-O-P colleagues believe Walker’s five-percent reduction for instate U-W tuition is “unsustainable” — and she promises that the Joint Finance Committee will “dig in” and see how much of Walker’s spending plans are “responsible,” as the budget also adds millions in areas he cut previously like public schools. Democrats say the budget is based on financial projections that are too rosy — and one report says it would create a shortfall of as much as 735-million dollars just months after the 2018 election for which Walker is considering running for a third term.

Just after 4 PM Wednesday, a female subject reported to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office that her daughter was reportedly home and acting strange. She was on her way home and her granddaughter called her and was scared and upset. Rusk County deputies responded to the residence on County Highway VV. After an investigation, a female subject was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail.

At 7:30 AM Wednesday, RCMH Staff reportedly located small bags containing a White Crystalline substance. According to the report a female subject reported that while they were cleaning a room at the ER, they believe they found a baggie of Meth and a bag of pills. A Ladysmith Officer went to the hospital and picked up the drugs. The case is under investigation.

A Ladysmith Officer made a traffic stop at about 6:15 PM Wednesday on Baker Avenue West. After an investigation, Tylar M Swanson, 19, was arrested and taken to the Rusk County jail.

(Eau Claire, WI) — A 22-year-old man is free on a signature bond, after he was arrested for allegedly interfering with police at a home in Eau Claire where his parents were found dead. Joseph Lantz had a bond hearing Wednesday, as prosecutors have yet to file charges because a police investigation continues into the deaths of Dean and Karie Lantz. Their son was booked on possible counts of disorderly conduct and obstructing police. Prosecutors say Lantz drove around two traffic barricades with his truck, and he was tackled by officers before he could enter his parents’ house. W-Q-O-W T-V says police are still looking at possible threats against the couple, and there may have been a loaded gun where the bodies were found Monday. Joseph Lantz is due back in court next Thursday, when charges could be filed.

The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits dipped to a 12-week low at the start of February, a sign of a stable job market for U.S. workers.

The Labor Department says claims for jobless aid fell 12,000 last week to a seasonally adjusted 234,000, the best reading since this past November. The less-volatile four-week average decline 3,750 to 244,250, which was the lowest average since November 1973.

Fewer Americans are seeking and collecting jobless benefits. The number of people receiving benefits has fallen 7 percent over the past 12 months to 2.08 million.

Jobless claims are a proxy for layoffs. The low levels suggest that employers are confident enough in the economy to retain their workers and possibly looking to hire. Employers added 227,000 jobs in January.

State and federal law enforcement officials are set to brief the Legislature’s criminal justice committees on a rise in methamphetamine use in Wisconsin.

The state Department of Justice, Milwaukee police and the FBI released a report in November that found methamphetamine use in the state grew between 250 and 300 percent from 2011 to 2015. The report said western Wisconsin and rural areas are seeing the most use.

The report predicts the state will continue to see growth in methamphetamine use over the next decade because rising amounts of high-grade, high-potency methamphetamine will keep prices low.

The Assembly’s criminal justice committee and the Senate’s judiciary committee will hear from Attorney General Brad Schimel and Justin Tolomeo, special agent-in-charge of the FBI’s Milwaukee office, during a hearing Thursday.