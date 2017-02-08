Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 2-8-17

Rusk County Dispatch received a call early Tuesday morning regarding a vehicle in the ditch near Hawkins on Highway 8. According to the report, a Pontiac SUV slid into the ditch due to icy road conditions. No damage occurred to the vehicle and no injuries were reported.

Shortly after, at approximately 6 o’clock Tuesday morning, Rusk County Dispatch received another call regarding a vehicle in the ditch. According to the police log, a green van slid into the ditch in Sheldon near the intersection of County Highway VV and County Highway G. No damage to the vehicle occurred and no injuries were reported.

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call Tuesday afternoon regarding a possible domestic violence. Ladysmith Police Department, Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, and Ladysmith EMS responded to the call. According to the report, the woman at the residence was throwing things and cut herself with a steak knife. She then left the residence. Ladysmith Police Department found the woman and transported her to the LEC for interview and to check her injuries. The male subject told police that his girlfriend cut herself after he had told her that he was going to live somewhere else. After the woman’s mental health evaluation, she was escorted back to her residence to obtain some of her things. She was then supposed to stay at the time out shelter, but there was no room available. At approximately 11pm, the female subject was taken into custody. No further report was made.

Tuesday night at approximately 8:30, the Ladysmith Police Department responded to a crash at the Ladysmith Family Restaurant. A vehicle had crashed into another vehicle and the driver was passed out behind the wheel. Upon arrival a field sobriety was completed. The male subject was then taken to Rusk County Memorial Hospital for blood draw. From there he was taken into custody and transported to jail on account of operating while under the influence and probation hold.

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) — The Eau Claire Police Department now says two people were found dead inside a home on the city’s west side on Monday. The bodies of 44-year-old Karie Lantz and her husband – 49-year-old Dean Lantz were discovered by a family member at 2041 Crescent Ave. on Monday afternoon. At a press conference Tuesday morning, Eau Claire Police offered more details into what led to the couple’s death.

“A member the Lantz family was concerned about the family members,” Deputy Chief Matt Rokus said. “They had not been able to get ahold of Karie Lantz and went to the residence to check on her and found both parties deceased inside the residence.”

Police also said a gun was located at the scene, but authorities stopped short of saying Karie and Dean Lantz were shot. While Eau Claire Police said homicide was being connected to this case, they declined to label the death investigation as a murder-suicide. While Eau Claire Police is still investigating what happened here on Monday afternoon, they did confirm a possible piece in the puzzle.

According to court documents obtained by WEAU 13 News, Karie Lantz was living at another home in Eau Claire and on Jan. 27th had filed for divorce from Dean Lantz. Police records also showed Karie Lantz had an appointment with an attorney to file a restraining order, but never showed up. Rokus said the timeline leading up to the times of these deaths is a very critical component to the investigation.

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) — A woman is injured after a one vehicle rollover crash in Eau Claire. The Eau Claire police department says it happened around three o’clock Tuesday afternoon, on Highway 53 just south of Highway 93. Officers say the vehicle driven by the woman hit an icy spot, slid, went into the median, and flipped. Officers say she was transported to a hospital by ambulance and received minor injuries. She was cited for driving too fast for conditions.

Chippewa Falls (Release) -A free public forum, covering the topic of human trafficking will be held Wednesday night in Chippewa Falls.

Starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Chippewa Falls Public Library, Jodi Emerson from Fierce Freedom and the Director of Public Policy will address “Human Trafficking in the Chippewa Valley and Beyond”. Fierce Freedom is an organization that educates individuals, organizations and communities on what human trafficking is and how to help prevent it. The forum is a free event and is open to the public.